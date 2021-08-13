Starter ligaforsvaret mot Tottenham – dette er søndagens kamper

Manchester City er regjerende seriemestere, etter at de vant forrige sesong med en margin på 12 poeng ned til byrival Manchester United. Fulham, West Bromwich og Sheffield United rykket ned forrige sesong, og har blitt erstattet av Norwich, Brentford og Watford.

Kun TV-kampene for de ti første rundene er fordelt, slik at alle kampene fra runde 11 står oppført på samme dag. Disse vil bli flyttet etter hvert som Sky Sports og BT Sport i England velger sine TV-kamper gjennom sesongen. Alle 380 kampene vil for første gang bli sendt på TV2.

Nedenfor vil du få resultatene fra alle kampene etter hvert som de blir spilt, med lenker til kampsaker der du kan lese mer. Vi vil også legge ved en oppdatert tabell ved enden av hver runde.

[ Kampen om ligagullet blir jevnere enn noensinne – slik spår vi sesongen ]

1. runde (13.-15. august):

Fredag 13. august: Brentford – Arsenal 2-0 ( Brentford Community Stadium)

Lørdag 14. august: Manchester United – Leeds 5-1 (Old Trafford), Watford – Aston Villa 3-2 (Vicarage Road), Burnley – Brighton 1-2 (Turf Moor), Chelsea – Crystal Palace 3-0 (Stamford Bridge), Everton – Southampton 3-1 (Goodison Park), Leicester – Wolverhampton 1-0 (King Power Stadium), Norwich – Liverpool 0-3 (Carrow Road)

Søndag 15. august: Newcastle – West Ham 15.00 (St. James’ Park), Tottenham – Manchester City 17.30 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

2. runde (21.-23. august):

Lørdag 21. august: Liverpool – Burnley 13.30 (Anfield), Aston Villa – Newcastle 16.00 (Villa Park), Crystal Palace – Brentford 16.00 (Selhurst Park), Leeds – Everton 16.00 (Elland Road), Manchester City – Norwich 16.00 (Etihad), Brighton – Watford (Amex).

Søndag 22. august: Southampton – Manchester United 15.00 (St. Mary’s), Wolverhampton – Tottenham 15.00 (Molineux), Arsenal – Chelsea 17.30 (Emirates)

Mandag 23. august: West Ham – Leicester 21.00 (London Stadium)

3. runde (28.-29. august):

Lørdag 28. august: Manchester City – Arsenal 13.30 (Etihad), Aston Villa – Brentford 16.00 (Villa Park), Brighton – Everton 16.00 (Amex), Newcastle – Southampton 16.00 (St. James’ Park), Norwich – Leicester 16.00 (Carrow Road), West Ham – Crystal Palace 16.00 (London Stadium), Liverpool – Chelsea 18.30 (Anfield)

Søndag 29. august: Burnley – Leeds 15.00 (Turf Moor), Tottenham – Watford 15.00 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Wolverhampton – Manchester United 17.30 (Molineux)

4. runde (11.-13. september):

Lørdag: 11. september: Crystal Palace – Tottenham 13.30 (Selhurst Park), Arsenal – Norwich 16.00 (Emirates), Brentford – Brighton 16.00 (Brentford Community Stadium), Leicester – Manchester City 16.00 (King Power Stadium), Manchester United – Newcastle 16.00 (Old Trafford), Southampton – West Ham 16.00 (St. Mary’s), Watford – Wolverhampton 16.00 (Vicarage Road), Chelsea – Aston Villa 18.30 (Stamford Bridge).

Søndag 12. september: Leeds – Liverpool 17.30 (Elland Road)

Mandag 13. september: Everton – Burnley 21.00 (Goodison Park)

5. runde (17.-19. september):

Fredag 17. september: Newcastle – Leeds 21.00 (St. James’ Park)

Lørdag 18. september: Wolverhampton – Brentford 13.30 (Molineux), Burnley – Arsenal 16.00 (Turf Moor), Liverpool – Crystal Palace 16.00 (Anfield), Manchester City – Southampton 16.00 (Etihad), Norwich – Watford 16.00 (Carrow Road), Aston Villa – Everton (18.30).

Søndag 19. september: Brighton – Leicester 15.00 (Amex), West Ham – Manchester United 15.00 (London Stadium), Tottenham – Chelsea 17.30 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

6. runde (25.-27 september):

Lørdag 25. september: Chelsea – Manchester City 13.30 (Stamford Bridge), Everton – Norwich 16.00 (Goodison Park), Leeds – West Ham 16.00 (Elland Road), Leicester – Burnley 16.00 (King Power Stadium), Manchester United – Aston Villa 16.00 (Old Trafford), Watford – Newcastle 16.00 (Vicarage Road), Brentford – Liverpool 18.30 (Brentford Community Stadium)

Søndag 26. september: Southampton – Wolverhampton 15.00 (St. Mary’s), Arsenal – Tottenham 17.30 (Emirates).

Mandag 27. september: Crystal Palace – Brighton 21.00 (Selhurst Park)

7. runde (2.-3. oktober):

Lørdag 2. oktober: Manchester United – Everton 13.30 (Old Trafford), Burnley – Norwich 16.00 (Turf Moor), Chelsea – Southampton 16.00 (Stamford Bridge), Leeds – Watford 16.00 (Elland Road), Tottenham – Aston Villa 16.00 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium), Wolverhampton – Newcastle (16.00), Brighton – Arsenal 18.30 (Amex)

Søndag 3. oktober: Crystal Palace – Leicester 15.00 (Selhurst Park), West Ham – Brentford 15.00 (London Stadium), Liverpool – Manchester City 17.30 (Anfield)

8. runde (16.-18. oktober):

Lørdag 16. oktober: Watford – Liverpool 13.30 (Vicarage Road), Aston Villa – Wolverhampton 16.00 (Villa Park), Leicester – Manchester United 16.00 (King Power Stadium), Manchester City – Burnley 16.00 (Etihad), Norwich – Brighton 16.00 (Carrow Road), Southampton – Leeds 16.00 (St. Mary’s), Brentford – Chelsea 18.30 (Brentford Community Stadium).

Søndag 17. oktober: Everton – West Ham 15.00 (Goodison Park), Newcastle – Tottenham 17.30 (St. James’ Park)

Mandag 18. oktober: Arsenal – Crystal Palace 21.00 (Emirates)

9. runde (22.-24. oktober):

Fredag 22. oktober: Arsenal – Aston Villa 21.00 (Emirates)

Lørdag 23. oktober: Chelsea – Norwich 13.30 (Stamford Bridge), Crystal Palace – Newcastle 16.00 (Selhurst Park), Everton – Watford 16.00 (Goodison Park), Leeds – Wolverhampton 16.00 (Elland Road), Southampton – Burnley 16.00 (St. Mary’s), Brighton – Manchester City 18.30 (Amex)

Søndag 24. oktober: Brentford – Leicester 15.00 (Brentford Community Stadium), West Ham – Tottenham 15.00 (London Stadium), Manchester United – Liverpool 17.30 (Old Trafford)

10. runde (30. oktober – 1. november):

Lørdag 30. oktober: Leicester – Arsenal 13.30 (King Power Stadium), Burnley – Brentford 16.00 (Turf Moor), Liverpool – Brighton 16.00 (Anfield), Manchester City – Crystal Palace 16.00 (Etihad), Newcastle – Chelsea 16.00 (St. James’ Park), Watford – Southampton 16.00 (Vicarage Road), Tottenham – Manchester United 18.30 (Tottenham Hotspur Stadium)

Søndag 31. oktober: Norwich – Leeds 15.00 (Carrow Road), Aston Villa – West Ham 17.30 (Villa Park)

Mandag 1. november: Wolverhampton – Everton 21.00 (Molineux)

11. runde (6. november):

Arsenal – Watford, Brentford – Norwich, Brighton – Newcastle, Chelsea – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton, Everton – Tottenham, Leeds – Leicester, Manchester United – Manchester City, Southampton – Aston Villa, West Ham – Liverpool

12. runde (20. november):

Aston Villa – Brighton, Burnley – Crystal Palace, Leicester – Chelsea, Liverpool – Arsenal, Manchester City – Everton, Newcastle – Brentford, Norwich – Southampton, Tottenham – Leeds, Watford – Manchester United, Wolverhampton – West Ham

13. runde (27. november):

Arsenal – Newcastle, Brentford – Everton, Brighton – Leeds, Burnley – Tottenham, Chelsea – Manchester United, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Leicester – Watford, Liverpool – Southampton, Manchester City – West Ham, Norwich – Wolverhampton

14. runde (30. november / 1. desember):

Aston Villa – Manchester City, Everton – Liverpool, Leeds – Crystal Palace, Manchester United – Arsenal, Watford – Chelsea, West Ham – Brighton, Wolverhampton – Burnley, Newcastle – Norwich, Southampton – Leicester, Tottenham – Brentford.

15. runde (4. desember):

Aston Villa – Leicester, Everton – Arsenal, Leeds – Brentford, Manchester United – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Burnley, Southampton – Brighton, Tottenham – Norwich, Watford – Manchester City, West Ham – Chelsea, Wolverhampton – Liverpool.

16. runde (11. desember):

Arsenal – Southampton, Brentford – Watford, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – West Ham, Chelsea – Leeds, Crystal Palace – Everton, Leicester – Newcastle, Liverpool – Aston Villa, Manchester City – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Manchester United.

17. runde (14. desember / 15. desember):

Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Manchester United, Brighton – Wolverhampton, Burnley – Watford, Crystal Palace – Southampton, Leicester – Tottenham, Norwich – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Everton, Liverpool – Newcastle, Manchester City – Leeds.

18. runde (18. desember):

Aston Villa – Burnley, Everton – Leicester, Leeds – Arsenal, Manchester United – Brighton, Newcastle – Manchester City, Southampton – Brentford, Tottenham – Liverpool, Watford – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Norwich, Wolverhampton – Chelsea.

19. runde (26. desember):

Aston Villa – Chelsea, Brighton – Brentford, Burnley – Everton, Liverpool – Leeds, Manchester City – Leicester, Newcastle – Manchester United, Norwich – Arsenal, Tottenham – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Southampton, Wolverhampton – Watford.

20. runde (28. desember):

Arsenal – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brighton, Crystal Palace – Norwich, Everton – Newcastle, Leeds – Aston Villa, Leicester – Liverpool, Manchester United – Burnley, Southampton – Tottenham, Watford – West Ham.

21. runde (1. januar):

Arsenal – Manchester City, Brentford – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Liverpool, Crystal Palace – West Ham, Everton – Brighton, Leeds – Burnley, Leicester – Norwich, Manchester United – Wolverhampton, Southampton - Newcastle, Watford – Tottenham.

22. runde (15. januar):

Aston Villa – Manchester United, Brighton – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Leicester, Liverpool – Brentford, Manchester City – Chelsea, Newcastle United – Watford, Norwich – Everton, Tottenham – Arsenal, West Ham – Leeds, Wolverhampton – Southampton.

23. runde (22. januar):

Arsenal – Burnley, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – Tottenham, Crystal Palace – Liverpool, Everton – Aston Villa, Leeds – Newcastle, Leicester – Brighton, Manchester United – West Ham, Southampton – Manchester City, Watford – Norwich.

24. runde (8. februar / 9. februar):

Aston Villa – Leeds, Brighton – Chelsea, Burnley – Manchester United, Norwich – Crystal Palace, West Ham – Watford, Wolverhampton – Arsenal, Liverpool – Leicester, Manchester City – Brentford, Newcastle – Everton, Tottenham – Southampton.

25. runde (12. februar):

Brentford – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Arsenal, Everton – Leeds, Leicester – West Ham, Manchester United – Southampton, Newcastle – Aston Villa, Norwich – Manchester City, Tottenham – Wolverhampton, Watford – Brighton.

26. runde (19. februar)

Arsenal – Brentford, Aston Villa – Watford, Brighton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester United, Liverpool – Norwich, Manchester City – Tottenham, Southampton – Everton, West Ham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Leicester.

27. runde (26. februar):

Arsenal – Liverpool, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Leicester, Crystal Palace – Burnley, Everton – Manchester City, Leeds – Tottenham, Manchester United – Watford, Southampton – Norwich, West Ham – Wolverhampton.

28. runde (5. mars):

Aston Villa – Southampton, Burnley – Chelsea, Leicester – Leeds, Liverpool – West Ham, Manchester City – Manchester United, Newcastle – Brighton, Norwich – Brentford, Tottenham – Everton, Watford – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace.

29. runde (12. mars):

Arsenal – Leicester, Brentford – Burnley, Brighton – Liverpool, Chelsea – Newcastle, Crystal Palace – Manchester City, Everton – Wolverhampton, Leeds – Norwich, Manchester United – Tottenham, Southampton – Watford, West Ham – Aston Villa.

30. runde (19. mars):

Aston Villa – Arsenal, Burnley – Southampton, Leicester – Brentford, Liverpool – Manchester United, Manchester City – Brighton, Newcastle – Crystal Palace, Norwich – Chelsea, Tottenham – West Ham, Watford – Everton, Wolverhampton – Leeds.

31. runde (2. april):

Brighton – Norwich, Burnley – Manchester City, Chelsea – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Leeds – Southampton, Liverpool – Watford, Manchester United – Leicester, Tottenham – Newcastle, West Ham – Everton, Wolverhampton – Aston Villa.

32. runde (9. april):

Arsenal – Brighton, Aston Villa – Tottenham, Brentford – West Ham, Everton – Manchester United, Leicester – Crystal Palace, Manchester City – Liverpool, Newcastle – Wolverhampton, Norwich – Burnley, Southampton – Chelsea, Watford – Leeds.

33. runde (16. april):

Aston Villa – Liverpool, Everton – Crystal Palace, Leeds – Chelsea, Manchester United – Norwich, Newcastle – Leicester, Southampton – Arsenal, Tottenham – Brighton, Watford – Brentford, West Ham – Burnley, Wolverhampton – Manchester City.

34. runde (23. april):

Arsenal – Manchester United, Brentford – Tottenham, Brighton – Southampton, Burnley – Wolverhampton, Chelsea – West Ham, Crystal Palace – Leeds, Leicester – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Everton, Manchester City – Watford, Norwich – Newcastle.

35. runde (30. april):

Aston Villa – Norwich City, Everton – Chelsea, Leeds – Manchester City, Manchester United – Brentford, Newcastle – Liverpool, Southampton – Crystal Palace, Tottenham – Leicester, Watford – Burnley, West Ham – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Brighton.

36. runde (7. mai):

Arsenal – Leeds, Brentford – Southampton, Brighton – Manchester United, Burnley – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace – Watford, Leicester – Everton, Liverpool – Tottenham, Manchester City – Newcastle, Norwich – West Ham.

37. runde (15. mai):

Aston Villa – Crystal Palace, Everton – Brentford, Leeds – Brighton, Manchester United – Chelsea, Newcastle – Arsenal, Southampton – Liverpool, Tottenham – Burnley, Watford – Leicester City, West Ham – Manchester City, Wolverhampton – Norwich.

38. runde (22. mai).

Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Leeds, Brighton – West Ham, Burnley – Newcastle, Chelsea – Watford, Crystal Palace – Manchester United, Leicester – Southampton, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Manchester City – Aston Villa, Norwich – Tottenham.