Mener Putins grep er feilslått: – Det gjør Ukraina mer anti-russisk

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives interview to U.S. television host Tucker Carlson in Moscow Russian President Vladimir Putin takes part an interview with U.S. television host Tucker Carlson in Moscow, Russia February 6, 2024. Sputnik/Gavriil Grigorov/Kremlin via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY (SPUTNIK/Reuters)