Smittetallene går ned i Sør-Afrika selv om ny mutant sprer seg

Virus Outbreak UN World Leaders South Africa In this image made from UNTV video, Cyril Ramaphosa, President to South Africa, speaks in a pre-recorded message which was played during the U.N. General Assembly's special session to discuss the response to COVID-19 and the best path to recovery from the pandemic, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at UN headquarters in New York. (UNTV via AP) (AP)