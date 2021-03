Cassidy angrer ikke på at han stemte med Demokratene for å felle Trump i riksrettssaken

Second Impeachment Trial Of Donald J. Trump Continues In Senate WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 13: Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA) wears a protective mask while departing the U.S. Capitol on February 13, 2021 in Washington, D.C. Former President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial ended in a not guilty verdict on a vote of 57-43, short of the two-thirds majority required. Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == (POOL/AFP)