Fotball

Premier League-oppsettet klart: City åpner mot egen klubblegende

Terminlisten for 2023/24-sesongen i Premier League er ute. Manchester Citys tittelforsvar starter på bortebane mot opprykkslaget Burnley.

Av NTB og NTB nyheter

Det viser oppsettet som ble sluppet torsdag formiddag. Ihuga supportere kaster seg over programmet for å stjernemerke de største kampene.

Citys kamp på Turf Moor blir premierekampen i den nye PL-sesongen og spilles fredag kveld 11. august. Oppgjøret blir ekstra spesielt for Burnley-manager Vincent Kompany, som i mange år var kaptein i Manchester City. Belgieren forlot klubben i 2019.

Sist sesong valset Burnley gjennom mesterskapsserien og vant klart divisjonen på nivå to.

Erling Braut Haaland ble en umiddelbar hit i sitt første år i Premier League. Jærbuen knuste sesongrekorden for antall mål (36) på veien mot Manchester Citys tredje strake ligatittel. De lyseblå endte også opp med å vinne FA-cupen og Champions League.

Kommende sesong gjør vinterpausen et comeback i Premier League. Den er lagt til dagene 13.-20. januar neste år, mens avslutningsrunden spilles 19. mai.

Slik blir 1. runde:

Fredag 11/8: Burnley – Manchester City 21.00.

Lørdag 12/8: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest 13.30, Bournemouth – West Ham 16.00, Brighton – Luton, Everton – Fulham, Sheffield United – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Aston Villa 18.30.

Søndag 13/8: Brentford – Tottenham 15.00, Chelsea – Liverpool 17.30.

Mandag 14/8: Manchester United – Wolverhampton 21.00.

Boxing Day-runden (26. desember):

Bournemouth – Fulham, Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Manchester City, Manchester United – Aston Villa, Newcastle – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United – Luton.

Siste runde (19. mai):

Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Manchester United, Burnley – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Luton – Fulham, Manchester City – West Ham, Sheffield United – Tottenham.

---

SLIK SPILLES PREMIER LEAGUE I 2023/24

Dette er de 38 rundene i Premier League-fotballen kommende sesong. Endringer av tidspunkter vil komme når TV-kampene fastsettes:

1. runde:

Fredag 11. august: Burnley – Manchester C. 21.00.

Lørdag 12. august (16.00): Arsenal – Nottingham Forest 13.30, Bournemouth – West Ham, Brighton – Luton, Everton – Fulham, Sheffield U. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Aston Villa 18.30.

Søndag 13. august: Brentford – Tottenham 15.00, Chelsea – Liverpool 17.30.

Mandag 14. august Manchester U. – Wolverhampton 21.00.

2. runde (19. august):

Aston Villa – Everton, Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Fulham – Brentford, Liverpool – Bournemouth, Luton – Burnley, Manchester City – Newcastle, Nottingham Forest – Sheffield U., Tottenham – Manchester U., West Ham – Chelsea, Wolverhampton – Brighton.

3. runde (26. august):

Bournemouth – Tottenham, Arsenal – Fulham, Brentford – Crystal Palace, Brighton – West Ham, Burnley – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Luton, Everton – Wolverhampton, Manchester U. – Nottingham Forest, Newcastle – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Manchester C.

4. runde (2. september):

Arsenal – Manchester U., Brentford – Bournemouth, Brighton – Newcastle, Burnley – Tottenham, Chelsea – Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton, Liverpool – Aston Villa, Luton – West Ham, Manchester C. – Fulham, Sheffield U. – Everton.

5. runde (6. september):

Bournemouth – Chelsea, Aston Villa – Crystal Palace, Everton – Arsenal, Fulham – Luton, Manchester U. – Brighton, Newcastle – Brentford, Nottingham Forest – Burnley, Tottenham – Sheffield U., West Ham – Manchester C., Wolverhampton – Liverpool.

6. runde (23. september):

Arsenal – Tottenham, Brentford – Everton, Brighton – Bournemouth, Burnley – Manchester U., Chelsea – Aston Villa, Crystal Palace – Fulham, Liverpool – West Ham, Luton – Wolverhampton, Manchester C. – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield U. – Newcastle.

7. runde (30. september):

Bournemouth – Arsenal, Aston Villa – Brighton, Everton – Luton, Fulham – Chelsea, Manchester U. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Burnley, Nottingham Forest – Brentford, Tottenham – Liverpool, West Ham – Sheffield U., Wolverhampton – Manchester C.

8. runde (7. oktober):

Arsenal – Manchester C., Brighton – Liverpool, Burnley – Chelsea, Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest, Everton – Bournemouth, Fulham – Sheffield U., Luton – Tottenham, Manchester U. – Brentford, West Ham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Aston Villa.

9. runde (21. oktober):

Bournemouth – Wolverhampton, Aston Villa – West Ham, Brentford – Burnley, Chelsea – Arsenal, Liverpool – Everton, Manchester C. – Brighton, Newcastle – Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest – Luton, Sheffield U. – Manchester U., Tottenham – Fulham.

10. runde (28. oktober):

Bournemouth – Burnley, Arsenal – Sheffield U., Aston Villa – Luton, Brighton – Fulham, Chelsea – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Tottenham, Liverpool – Nottingham Forest, Manchester U. – Manchester C., West Ham – Everton, Wolverhampton – Newcastle.

11. runde (4. november):

Brentford – West Ham, Burnley – Crystal Palace, Everton – Brighton, Fulham – Manchester U., Luton – Liverpool, Manchester C. – Bournemouth, Newcastle – Arsenal, Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa, Sheffield U. – Wolverhampton, Tottenham – Chelsea.

12. runde (11. november):

Bournemouth – Newcastle, Arsenal – Burnley, Aston Villa – Fulham, Brighton – Sheffield U., Chelsea – Manchester C., Crystal Palace – Everton, Liverpool – Brentford, Manchester U. – Luton, West Ham – Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton – Tottenham.

13. runde (25. november):

Brentford – Arsenal, Burnley – West Ham, Everton – Manchester U., Fulham – Wolverhampton, Luton – Crystal Palace, Manchester C. – Liverpool, Newcastle – Chelsea, Nottingham Forest – Brighton, Sheffield U. – Bournemouth, Tottenham – Aston Villa.

14. runde (2. desember):

Bournemouth – Aston Villa, Arsenal – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Luton, Burnley – Sheffield U., Chelsea – Brighton, Liverpool – Fulham, Manchester C. – Tottenham, Newcastle – Manchester U., Nottingham Forest – Everton, West Ham – Crystal Palace

15. runde (5. desember):

Aston Villa – Manchester C., Brighton – Brentford, Everton – Newcastle, Fulham – Nottingham Forest, Luton – Arsenal, Sheffield U. – Liverpool, Tottenham – West Ham, Wolverhampton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Bournemouth.

6. desember: Manchester U. – Chelsea.

16. runde (9. desember):

Aston Villa – Arsenal, Brighton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Liverpool, Everton – Chelsea, Fulham – West Ham, Luton – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Bournemouth, Sheffield U. – Brentford, Tottenham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Nottingham Forest.

17. runde (16. desember):

Bournemouth – Luton, Arsenal – Brighton, Brentford – Aston Villa, Burnley – Everton, Chelsea – Sheffield U., Liverpool – Manchester U., Manchester C. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Fulham, Nottingham Forest – Tottenham, West Ham – Wolverhampton.

18. runde (23. desember):

Aston Villa – Sheffield U., Crystal Palace – Brighton, Fulham – Burnley, Liverpool – Arsenal, Luton – Newcastle, Manchester C. – Brentford, Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth, Tottenham – Everton, West Ham – Manchester U., Wolverhampton – Chelsea.

19. runde (26. desember):

Bournemouth – Fulham, Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Aston Villa, Newcastle – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield U. – Luton.

20. runde (30. desember):

Aston Villa – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Brentford, Fulham – Arsenal, Liverpool – Newcastle, Luton – Chelsea, Manchester C. – Sheffield U., Nottingham Forest – Manchester U., Tottenham – Bournemouth, West Ham – Brighton, Wolverhampton – Everton.

21. runde (deles på 13. og 20. januar):

Bournemouth – Liverpool, Arsenal – Crystal Palace, Brentford – Nottingham Forest, Brighton – Wolverhampton, Burnley – Luton, Chelsea – Fulham, Everton – Aston Villa, Manchester U. – Tottenham, Newcastle – Manchester C., Sheffield U. – West Ham.

22. runde (30. januar):

Aston Villa – Newcastle, Fulham – Everton, Luton – Brighton, Nottingham Forest – Arsenal, Tottenham – Brentford, West Ham – Bournemouth, Wolverhampton – Manchester U., Crystal Palace – Sheffield U.

31. januar: Liverpool – Chelsea, Manchester C. – Burnley.

23. runde (3. februar):

Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest, Arsenal – Liverpool, Brentford – Manchester C., Brighton – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Fulham, Chelsea – Wolverhampton, Everton – Tottenham, Manchester U. – West Ham, Newcastle – Luton, Sheffield U. – Aston Villa.

24. runde (10. februar):

Aston Villa – Manchester U., Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Fulham – Bournemouth, Liverpool – Burnley, Luton – Sheffield U., Manchester C. – Everton, Nottingham Forest – Newcastle, Tottenham – Brighton, West Ham – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Brentford

25. runde (17. februar):

Brentford – Liverpool, Burnley – Arsenal, Everton – Crystal Palace, Fulham – Aston Villa, Luton – Manchester U., Manchester C. – Chelsea, Newcastle – Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest – West Ham, Sheffield U. – Brighton, Tottenham – Wolverhampton.

26. runde (24. februar):

Bournemouth – Manchester C., Arsenal – Newcastle, Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest, Brighton – Everton, Chelsea – Tottenham, Crystal Palace – Burnley, Liverpool – Luton, Manchester U. – Fulham, West Ham – Brentford, Wolverhampton – Sheffield U.

27. runde (2. mars):

Brentford – Chelsea, Burnley – Bournemouth, Everton – West Ham, Fulham – Brighton, Luton – Aston Villa, Manchester C. – Manchester U., Newcastle – Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Arsenal, Tottenham – Crystal Palace.

28. runde (9. mars):

Bournemouth – Sheffield U., Arsenal – Brentford, Aston Villa – Tottenham, Brighton – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Newcastle, Crystal Palace – Luton, Liverpool – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Everton, West Ham – Burnley, Wolverhampton – Fulham-

29. runde (16. mars):

Arsenal – Chelsea, Brighton – Manchester C., Burnley – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Newcastle, Everton – Liverpool, Fulham – Tottenham, Luton – Nottingham Forest, Manchester U. – Sheffield U., West Ham – Aston Villa, Wolverhampton – Bournemouth.

30. runde (30. mars):

Bournemouth – Everton, Aston Villa – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Manchester U., Chelsea – Burnley, Liverpool – Brighton, Manchester C. – Arsenal, Newcastle – West Ham, Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace, Sheffield U. – Fulham, Tottenham – Luton.

31. runde (2. april):

Bournemouth – Crystal Palace, Arsenal – Luton, Brentford – Brighton, Burnley – Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest – Fulham, West Ham – Tottenham.

3. april: Chelsea – Manchester U., Newcastle – Everton, Liverpool – Sheffield U., Manchester C. – Aston Villa.

32. runde (6. april):

Aston Villa – Brentford, Brighton – Arsenal, Crystal Palace – Manchester C., Everton – Burnley, Fulham – Newcastle, Luton – Bournemouth, Manchester U. – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Chelsea, Tottenham – Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton – West Ham.

33. runde (13. april):

Bournemouth – Manchester U., Arsenal – Aston Villa, Brentford – Sheffield U., Burnley – Brighton, Chelsea – Everton, Liverpool – Crystal Palace, Manchester C. – Luton, Newcastle – Tottenham, Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton, West Ham – Fulham.

34. runde (20. april):

Aston Villa – Bournemouth, Brighton – Chelsea, Crystal Palace – West Ham, Everton – Nottingham Forest, Fulham – Liverpool, Luton – Brentford, Manchester U. – Newcastle, Sheffield U. – Burnley, Tottenham – Manchester C., Wolverhampton – Arsenal.

35. runde (27. april):

Bournemouth – Brighton, Aston Villa – Chelsea, Everton – Brentford, Fulham – Crystal Palace, Manchester U. – Burnley, Newcastle – Sheffield U., Nottingham Forest – Manchester C., Tottenham – Arsenal, West Ham – Liverpool, Wolverhampton – Luton.

36. runde (4. mai):

Arsenal – Bournemouth, Brentford – Fulham, Brighton – Aston Villa, Burnley – Newcastle, Chelsea – West Ham, Crystal Palace – Manchester U., Liverpool – Tottenham, Luton – Everton, Manchester C. – Wolverhampton, Sheffield U. – Nottingham Forest.

37. runde (11. mai):

Bournemouth – Brentford, Aston Villa – Liverpool, Everton – Sheffield U., Fulham – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Arsenal, Newcastle – Brighton, Nottingham Forest – Chelsea, Tottenham – Burnley, West Ham – Luton, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace.

38. runde (19. mai):

Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Manchester U., Burnley – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Luton – Fulham, Manchester C. – West Ham, Sheffield United – Tottenham.

---

(©NTB)

Nyeste fra Dagsavisen.no: