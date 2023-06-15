Premier League-oppsettet klart: City åpner mot egen klubblegende

Det viser oppsettet som ble sluppet torsdag formiddag. Ihuga supportere kaster seg over programmet for å stjernemerke de største kampene.
Citys kamp på Turf Moor blir premierekampen i den nye PL-sesongen og spilles fredag kveld 11. august. Oppgjøret blir ekstra spesielt for Burnley-manager Vincent Kompany, som i mange år var kaptein i Manchester City. Belgieren forlot klubben i 2019.
Sist sesong valset Burnley gjennom mesterskapsserien og vant klart divisjonen på nivå to.
Erling Braut Haaland ble en umiddelbar hit i sitt første år i Premier League. Jærbuen knuste sesongrekorden for antall mål (36) på veien mot Manchester Citys tredje strake ligatittel. De lyseblå endte også opp med å vinne FA-cupen og Champions League.
Kommende sesong gjør vinterpausen et comeback i Premier League. Den er lagt til dagene 13.-20. januar neste år, mens avslutningsrunden spilles 19. mai.
Slik blir 1. runde:
Fredag 11/8: Burnley – Manchester City 21.00.
Lørdag 12/8: Arsenal – Nottingham Forest 13.30, Bournemouth – West Ham 16.00, Brighton – Luton, Everton – Fulham, Sheffield United – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Aston Villa 18.30.
Søndag 13/8: Brentford – Tottenham 15.00, Chelsea – Liverpool 17.30.
Mandag 14/8: Manchester United – Wolverhampton 21.00.
Boxing Day-runden (26. desember):
Bournemouth – Fulham, Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Manchester City, Manchester United – Aston Villa, Newcastle – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield United – Luton.
Siste runde (19. mai):
Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Manchester United, Burnley – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Luton – Fulham, Manchester City – West Ham, Sheffield United – Tottenham.
---
SLIK SPILLES PREMIER LEAGUE I 2023/24
Dette er de 38 rundene i Premier League-fotballen kommende sesong. Endringer av tidspunkter vil komme når TV-kampene fastsettes:
1. runde:
Fredag 11. august: Burnley – Manchester C. 21.00.
Lørdag 12. august (16.00): Arsenal – Nottingham Forest 13.30, Bournemouth – West Ham, Brighton – Luton, Everton – Fulham, Sheffield U. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Aston Villa 18.30.
Søndag 13. august: Brentford – Tottenham 15.00, Chelsea – Liverpool 17.30.
Mandag 14. august Manchester U. – Wolverhampton 21.00.
2. runde (19. august):
Aston Villa – Everton, Crystal Palace – Arsenal, Fulham – Brentford, Liverpool – Bournemouth, Luton – Burnley, Manchester City – Newcastle, Nottingham Forest – Sheffield U., Tottenham – Manchester U., West Ham – Chelsea, Wolverhampton – Brighton.
3. runde (26. august):
Bournemouth – Tottenham, Arsenal – Fulham, Brentford – Crystal Palace, Brighton – West Ham, Burnley – Aston Villa, Chelsea – Luton, Everton – Wolverhampton, Manchester U. – Nottingham Forest, Newcastle – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Manchester C.
4. runde (2. september):
Arsenal – Manchester U., Brentford – Bournemouth, Brighton – Newcastle, Burnley – Tottenham, Chelsea – Nottingham Forest, Crystal Palace – Wolverhampton, Liverpool – Aston Villa, Luton – West Ham, Manchester C. – Fulham, Sheffield U. – Everton.
5. runde (6. september):
Bournemouth – Chelsea, Aston Villa – Crystal Palace, Everton – Arsenal, Fulham – Luton, Manchester U. – Brighton, Newcastle – Brentford, Nottingham Forest – Burnley, Tottenham – Sheffield U., West Ham – Manchester C., Wolverhampton – Liverpool.
6. runde (23. september):
Arsenal – Tottenham, Brentford – Everton, Brighton – Bournemouth, Burnley – Manchester U., Chelsea – Aston Villa, Crystal Palace – Fulham, Liverpool – West Ham, Luton – Wolverhampton, Manchester C. – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield U. – Newcastle.
7. runde (30. september):
Bournemouth – Arsenal, Aston Villa – Brighton, Everton – Luton, Fulham – Chelsea, Manchester U. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Burnley, Nottingham Forest – Brentford, Tottenham – Liverpool, West Ham – Sheffield U., Wolverhampton – Manchester C.
8. runde (7. oktober):
Arsenal – Manchester C., Brighton – Liverpool, Burnley – Chelsea, Crystal Palace – Nottingham Forest, Everton – Bournemouth, Fulham – Sheffield U., Luton – Tottenham, Manchester U. – Brentford, West Ham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Aston Villa.
9. runde (21. oktober):
Bournemouth – Wolverhampton, Aston Villa – West Ham, Brentford – Burnley, Chelsea – Arsenal, Liverpool – Everton, Manchester C. – Brighton, Newcastle – Crystal Palace, Nottingham Forest – Luton, Sheffield U. – Manchester U., Tottenham – Fulham.
10. runde (28. oktober):
Bournemouth – Burnley, Arsenal – Sheffield U., Aston Villa – Luton, Brighton – Fulham, Chelsea – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Tottenham, Liverpool – Nottingham Forest, Manchester U. – Manchester C., West Ham – Everton, Wolverhampton – Newcastle.
11. runde (4. november):
Brentford – West Ham, Burnley – Crystal Palace, Everton – Brighton, Fulham – Manchester U., Luton – Liverpool, Manchester C. – Bournemouth, Newcastle – Arsenal, Nottingham Forest – Aston Villa, Sheffield U. – Wolverhampton, Tottenham – Chelsea.
12. runde (11. november):
Bournemouth – Newcastle, Arsenal – Burnley, Aston Villa – Fulham, Brighton – Sheffield U., Chelsea – Manchester C., Crystal Palace – Everton, Liverpool – Brentford, Manchester U. – Luton, West Ham – Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton – Tottenham.
13. runde (25. november):
Brentford – Arsenal, Burnley – West Ham, Everton – Manchester U., Fulham – Wolverhampton, Luton – Crystal Palace, Manchester C. – Liverpool, Newcastle – Chelsea, Nottingham Forest – Brighton, Sheffield U. – Bournemouth, Tottenham – Aston Villa.
14. runde (2. desember):
Bournemouth – Aston Villa, Arsenal – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Luton, Burnley – Sheffield U., Chelsea – Brighton, Liverpool – Fulham, Manchester C. – Tottenham, Newcastle – Manchester U., Nottingham Forest – Everton, West Ham – Crystal Palace
15. runde (5. desember):
Aston Villa – Manchester C., Brighton – Brentford, Everton – Newcastle, Fulham – Nottingham Forest, Luton – Arsenal, Sheffield U. – Liverpool, Tottenham – West Ham, Wolverhampton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Bournemouth.
6. desember: Manchester U. – Chelsea.
16. runde (9. desember):
Aston Villa – Arsenal, Brighton – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Liverpool, Everton – Chelsea, Fulham – West Ham, Luton – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Bournemouth, Sheffield U. – Brentford, Tottenham – Newcastle, Wolverhampton – Nottingham Forest.
17. runde (16. desember):
Bournemouth – Luton, Arsenal – Brighton, Brentford – Aston Villa, Burnley – Everton, Chelsea – Sheffield U., Liverpool – Manchester U., Manchester C. – Crystal Palace, Newcastle – Fulham, Nottingham Forest – Tottenham, West Ham – Wolverhampton.
18. runde (23. desember):
Aston Villa – Sheffield U., Crystal Palace – Brighton, Fulham – Burnley, Liverpool – Arsenal, Luton – Newcastle, Manchester C. – Brentford, Nottingham Forest – Bournemouth, Tottenham – Everton, West Ham – Manchester U., Wolverhampton – Chelsea.
19. runde (26. desember):
Bournemouth – Fulham, Arsenal – West Ham, Brentford – Wolverhampton, Brighton – Tottenham, Burnley – Liverpool, Chelsea – Crystal Palace, Everton – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Aston Villa, Newcastle – Nottingham Forest, Sheffield U. – Luton.
20. runde (30. desember):
Aston Villa – Burnley, Crystal Palace – Brentford, Fulham – Arsenal, Liverpool – Newcastle, Luton – Chelsea, Manchester C. – Sheffield U., Nottingham Forest – Manchester U., Tottenham – Bournemouth, West Ham – Brighton, Wolverhampton – Everton.
21. runde (deles på 13. og 20. januar):
Bournemouth – Liverpool, Arsenal – Crystal Palace, Brentford – Nottingham Forest, Brighton – Wolverhampton, Burnley – Luton, Chelsea – Fulham, Everton – Aston Villa, Manchester U. – Tottenham, Newcastle – Manchester C., Sheffield U. – West Ham.
22. runde (30. januar):
Aston Villa – Newcastle, Fulham – Everton, Luton – Brighton, Nottingham Forest – Arsenal, Tottenham – Brentford, West Ham – Bournemouth, Wolverhampton – Manchester U., Crystal Palace – Sheffield U.
31. januar: Liverpool – Chelsea, Manchester C. – Burnley.
23. runde (3. februar):
Bournemouth – Nottingham Forest, Arsenal – Liverpool, Brentford – Manchester C., Brighton – Crystal Palace, Burnley – Fulham, Chelsea – Wolverhampton, Everton – Tottenham, Manchester U. – West Ham, Newcastle – Luton, Sheffield U. – Aston Villa.
24. runde (10. februar):
Aston Villa – Manchester U., Crystal Palace – Chelsea, Fulham – Bournemouth, Liverpool – Burnley, Luton – Sheffield U., Manchester C. – Everton, Nottingham Forest – Newcastle, Tottenham – Brighton, West Ham – Arsenal, Wolverhampton – Brentford
25. runde (17. februar):
Brentford – Liverpool, Burnley – Arsenal, Everton – Crystal Palace, Fulham – Aston Villa, Luton – Manchester U., Manchester C. – Chelsea, Newcastle – Bournemouth, Nottingham Forest – West Ham, Sheffield U. – Brighton, Tottenham – Wolverhampton.
26. runde (24. februar):
Bournemouth – Manchester C., Arsenal – Newcastle, Aston Villa – Nottingham Forest, Brighton – Everton, Chelsea – Tottenham, Crystal Palace – Burnley, Liverpool – Luton, Manchester U. – Fulham, West Ham – Brentford, Wolverhampton – Sheffield U.
27. runde (2. mars):
Brentford – Chelsea, Burnley – Bournemouth, Everton – West Ham, Fulham – Brighton, Luton – Aston Villa, Manchester C. – Manchester U., Newcastle – Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Arsenal, Tottenham – Crystal Palace.
28. runde (9. mars):
Bournemouth – Sheffield U., Arsenal – Brentford, Aston Villa – Tottenham, Brighton – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Newcastle, Crystal Palace – Luton, Liverpool – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Everton, West Ham – Burnley, Wolverhampton – Fulham-
29. runde (16. mars):
Arsenal – Chelsea, Brighton – Manchester C., Burnley – Brentford, Crystal Palace – Newcastle, Everton – Liverpool, Fulham – Tottenham, Luton – Nottingham Forest, Manchester U. – Sheffield U., West Ham – Aston Villa, Wolverhampton – Bournemouth.
30. runde (30. mars):
Bournemouth – Everton, Aston Villa – Wolverhampton, Brentford – Manchester U., Chelsea – Burnley, Liverpool – Brighton, Manchester C. – Arsenal, Newcastle – West Ham, Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace, Sheffield U. – Fulham, Tottenham – Luton.
31. runde (2. april):
Bournemouth – Crystal Palace, Arsenal – Luton, Brentford – Brighton, Burnley – Wolverhampton, Nottingham Forest – Fulham, West Ham – Tottenham.
3. april: Chelsea – Manchester U., Newcastle – Everton, Liverpool – Sheffield U., Manchester C. – Aston Villa.
32. runde (6. april):
Aston Villa – Brentford, Brighton – Arsenal, Crystal Palace – Manchester C., Everton – Burnley, Fulham – Newcastle, Luton – Bournemouth, Manchester U. – Liverpool, Sheffield U. – Chelsea, Tottenham – Nottingham Forest, Wolverhampton – West Ham.
33. runde (13. april):
Bournemouth – Manchester U., Arsenal – Aston Villa, Brentford – Sheffield U., Burnley – Brighton, Chelsea – Everton, Liverpool – Crystal Palace, Manchester C. – Luton, Newcastle – Tottenham, Nottingham Forest – Wolverhampton, West Ham – Fulham.
34. runde (20. april):
Aston Villa – Bournemouth, Brighton – Chelsea, Crystal Palace – West Ham, Everton – Nottingham Forest, Fulham – Liverpool, Luton – Brentford, Manchester U. – Newcastle, Sheffield U. – Burnley, Tottenham – Manchester C., Wolverhampton – Arsenal.
35. runde (27. april):
Bournemouth – Brighton, Aston Villa – Chelsea, Everton – Brentford, Fulham – Crystal Palace, Manchester U. – Burnley, Newcastle – Sheffield U., Nottingham Forest – Manchester C., Tottenham – Arsenal, West Ham – Liverpool, Wolverhampton – Luton.
36. runde (4. mai):
Arsenal – Bournemouth, Brentford – Fulham, Brighton – Aston Villa, Burnley – Newcastle, Chelsea – West Ham, Crystal Palace – Manchester U., Liverpool – Tottenham, Luton – Everton, Manchester C. – Wolverhampton, Sheffield U. – Nottingham Forest.
37. runde (11. mai):
Bournemouth – Brentford, Aston Villa – Liverpool, Everton – Sheffield U., Fulham – Manchester C., Manchester U. – Arsenal, Newcastle – Brighton, Nottingham Forest – Chelsea, Tottenham – Burnley, West Ham – Luton, Wolverhampton – Crystal Palace.
38. runde (19. mai):
Arsenal – Everton, Brentford – Newcastle, Brighton – Manchester U., Burnley – Nottingham Forest, Chelsea – Bournemouth, Crystal Palace – Aston Villa, Liverpool – Wolverhampton, Luton – Fulham, Manchester C. – West Ham, Sheffield United – Tottenham.
---
(©NTB)