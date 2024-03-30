Lørdagens direkte TV-sport. Full rulle i Premier League

06.30: Motorsport, Formel E, Tokyo e-Prix. (Eurosport 1)
09.00: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Tredje dag. (Vsport Golf)
12.40: Friidrett, VM i terrengløp fra Beograd. (NRK1)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Newcastle – West Ham fra St. James´Park. (Vsport Premier League)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk superliga for kvinner: Liverpool – Manchester City. (Vsport+)
14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Getafe – Sevilla fra Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. (TV2 Sport Premium)
14.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp sju og åtte. (TV2 Sport2)
15.30: Sykling, Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, landeveisritt for menn fra Spania. (Eurosport N)
15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen – Hoffenheim fra BayArena. (Vsport1)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Tottenham –Luton Town fra Tottenham Hotspur stadium. (3+), Øvrige kamper: Bournemouth – Everton fra Vitality stadium, Chelsea – Burnleyfra Stamford Bridge, Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace fra City Ground, Sheffield United – Fulham fra Bramall Lane. (Vsport Premier League-kanalene).
16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Almeria – Osasuna fra Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. (TV2 Sport Premium)
18.00: Motorsport, Nascar Xfinity Series. (Vsport3)
18.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
18.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Aston Villa - Wolverhampton fra Villa Park. (Vsport Premier League)
18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Valencia – Mallorca fra Estadio Mestalla. (TV2 Sport Premium)
20.30: Fotball, tysk 2. Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin – FC Nürnberg fra Olympiastadion. (Vsport+)
21.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Brentford – Manchester United fra Gtech Community Stadium. (Vsport Premier League)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Barcelona – Las Palmas fra Estadio Olimpico. (TV2 Sport1)
23.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
23.00: Ishockey, NHL: Colorado Avalanche – Nashville Predators fra Ball Arena. (Vsport1), Arizona Coyotes – New York Rangers fra Gila River Arena. (Vsport2)
03.00: Ishockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken – Dallas Stars fra Climate Pledge Arena. (Vsport1)