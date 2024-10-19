Lørdagens direkte TV-sport: Ten Hag under press

Få nyhetsbrev fra Dagsavisen. Meld deg på her !

05.00: Golf, LPGA, BMW Ladies Championship. Tredje runde. (Viasat Golf)

05.45: Motorsport, MotoGP, Australias GP. Sprint race. (Viasport 3)

09.00: Golf, Asian Tour, Black Mountain Championship. Tredje runde. (Viasat Golf)

09.35: Motorsport, DTM, Hockenheimring. Kvalifisering 1. (Viasport 3)

13.00: Dart, PDC European Tour, Czech Darts Open. Andre dag. (Viasport +)

13.10: Motorsport, DTM, Hockenheimring. Race 1. (Viasport 3)

13.30: Fotball, Premier League: Tottenham – West Ham. (Viasport Premier League)

13.30: Fotball, Championship: Oxford United – West Bromwich. (Viasport 2)

13.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Andalucia Masters. Tredje runde. (Viasat Golf)

13.45: Motorsport, Superbike, VM, Spania. Første løp. (Eurosport Norge)

14.00: Fotball, La Liga: Athletic Bilbao – Espanyol. (TV 2 Sport Premium)

15.00: Sykkel, UCI Cyclo-cross menn, Exact Cross Essen. (Eurosport 1)

15.00: Fotball, Toppserien: Lyn – Brann. (NRK 1)

15.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16 João Pessoa. Playoff. (Viasport 3)

15.00: Motorsport, Superbike, VM, Spania, supersport. Første løp. (Eurosport Norge)

15.30: Fotball, Bundesliga: Mainz – Leipzig. (Viasport 1)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League: Manchester United – Brentford. United-manager Erik ten Hag er under hardt press – igjen. Managerjobben er i nederlenderens hender enn så lenge, til tross for landslagspausen som var. Et tap mot Brentford vil øke presset ytterligere. (Viasport Premier League)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League: Newcastle – Brighton. (Viasport Premier League 1)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League: Ipswich – Everton. (Viasport Premier League 2)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League: Southampton – Leicester. (Viasport Premier League 3)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League: Fulham – Aston Villa. (Viasport Premier League 4)

16.00: Fotball, Championship: Millwall FC – Derby County. (Viasport 2)

16.15: Sykkel, UCI Cyclo-cross kvinner, Exact Cross Essen. (Eurosport 1)

16.15: Fotball, La Liga: Osasuna – Real Betis. (TV 2 Sport Premium)

17.00: Triatlon, kvinner, T100 Las Vegas. (Eurosport 1)

18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien: Tromsø – Bodø/Glimt. (TV 2 Sport 1)

18.30: Fotball, Premier League: Bournemouth – Arsenal. (Viasport Premier League)

18.30: Fotball, Bundesliga: Bayern München – Stuttgart. (Viasport 2)

18.30: Fotball, La Liga: Girona – Real Sociedad. (TV 2 Sport Premium)

18.30: Ishockey, Elitehockeyligaen: Storhamar – Stavanger Oilers. (TV 2 Sport 2)

19.00: Ishockey, NHL: Ottawa Senators – Tampa Bay Lightning. (Viasport +)

19.30: Motorsport, Formel 1, F1 USA GP. Sprint. (Viasport 1)

20.00: Snowboard, verdenscup, Big Air. Chur. (Viasport 3)

21.00: Fotball, La Liga: Celta Vigo – Real Madrid. (TV 2 Sport 1)

21.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16 João Pessoa. Kvartfinaler. (Viasport 2)

22.00: Ishockey, NHL: Dallas Stars – Edmonton Oilers. (Viasport +)

23.00: Triatlon, menn, T100 Las Vegas. (Eurosport 1)

23.00: Golf, PGA Tour, Shriners Childrens Open. Tredje dag. (Eurosport Norge)

23.45: Motorsport, Formel 1, F1 USA GP. Kvalifisering. (Viasport 1)

00.35: Motorsport, MotoGP, Australias GP. Oppvarming og fan-parade. (Viasport 3)

01.00: Ishockey, NHL: Columbus Blue Jackets – Minnesota Wild. (Viasport 2)

01.35: Motorsport, MotoGP, Australias GP. Moto3 race. (Viasport 3)

03.00: Motorsport, MotoGP, Australias GP. Moto2 race. (Viasport 3)

