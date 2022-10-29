Lørdagens direkte TV-sport, siste runde i OBOS-ligaen

07.00: Golf, Asian Tour, Asia-Pacific amateur championship. (Eurosport N)
07.30: Motorsport, V8 Supercars Gold Coast, første race. (Vsport3)
10.00: Snowboard, verdenscup fra Leus Deux Alpes. (Vsport+)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League menn (14. runde): Leicester – Manchester City fra King Power stadium. (Vsport Premier League)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie menn (18. runde): West Bromwich – Sheffield United fra The Hawthorns. (Vsport2)
14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga menn (12. runde): Almería – Celta fra Espadio Municipal. (TV2 Sport Premium)
14.00: Håndball, landslagsturnering kvinner i Stavanger (2. runde): Brasil – Nederland. Dette er firenasjons-turneringen foran EM som også Norge og Danmark deltar i. (TV2 Sport2)
14.00: Darts, European championship darts. (Vsport2)
14.30: Tennis, ATP 500-turnering fra Basel i Sveits, innendørs hartcourt. Første semifinale. (Eurosport 1)
14.30: Golf, European Tour, Portugal Masters. (Vsport Golf)
15.00: Fotball, 1. divisjon menn (30. og siste runde): Brann – KFUM Oslo fra Brann stadion. Brann skal feire opprykket mens KFUM Oslo kan sikre seg en god posisjon inn i kvalifiseringen. Moussa Njie (bildet) og KFUM har overrasket de fleste i år. (Eurosport N), Bryne – Sandnes Ulf, Grorud – Åsane, Kongsvinger – Fredrikstad, Raufoss – Sogndal, Stabæk – Mjøndalen, Start – Ranheim, Stjørdals-Blink – Skeid. (Samlesending MAX, enkeltkamper på Eurosport Pluss og TV2 Play)
15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga menn (12. runde): Bayern München – Mainz fra Allianz Arena. (Vsport1), RB Leipzig – Leverkusen fra Red Bull Arena. (Vsport+)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League menn (14. runde): Brighton – Chelsea fra Falmer stadium. (3+), Bournemouth – Tottenham fra Vitality stadium. (Vsport Premier League1), Brentford – Wolverhampton fra Gtech Community stadium. (Vsport Premier League2), Crystal Palace – Southampton fra Selhurst Park. (Vsport Premier League3), Newcastle – Aston Villa fra St. James’ Park. (Vsport Premier League4)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie menn (18. runde): Norwich – Stoke fra Carrow Road. (Vsport2)
16.00: Ishockey, eliteserien menn (17. runde): Sparta – Frisk Asker fra Spartahallen. (TV2 Sport2)
16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga menn (12. runde): Cádiz – Atlético Madrid. (TV2 Sport Premium)
16.25: Håndball, landslagsturnering kvinner i Stavanger (2. runde): Norge – Danmark. (TV2)
16.30: Tennis, ATP 500-turnering fra Basel i Sveits, innendørs hartcourt. Andre semifinale. (Eurosport 1)
16.40: Sjakk, VM Fischer-sjakk i Reykjavik, Island, semifinaler. (NRK1, NRK2 fra 19.00)
18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien menn (28. runde): Strømsgodset – Haugesund fra Marienlyst stadion. (Eurosport N), Vålerenga – Sarpsborg 08 fra Intility Arena. (MAX)
18.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League menn (14. runde): Fulham – Everton fra Craven Cottage. (Vsport Premier League)
18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga menn (12. runde): Sevilla – Rayo Vallecano fra Estadio Ramon Sanchez. (TV2 Sport Premium)
19.00: Golf, LIV Gold International series. (Vsport Golf)
19.00: Motorsport, Formel 1, tredje treningsrunde foran Mexico Grand Prix. (Vsport1)
19.30: Golf, European Tour Bermuda Championship. (Eurosport N)
20.00: Ishockey, National Hockey League (NHL), grunnserien: Dallas Stars – New York Rangers. (Vsport+)
20.45: Fotball, engelsk Premier League menn (14. runde): Liverpool – Leeds United fra Anfield. (Vsport Premier League)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga menn (12. runde): Valencia – Barcelona fra Estadio Mestalla. (TV2 Sport Premium)
21.45: Motorsport, Formel 1, kvalifisering Mexico Grand Prix. (Vsport1)
22.00: Ishockey, NHL: Florida Panthers - Ottawa Senators. (Vsport2)
22.30: Ishockey, NHL: San Jose Sharks - Tampa Bay Lightning. (Vsport3)
23.00: Motorsport, rallycross fra Los Angeles. (Vsport3)
01.00: Ishockey, NHL: Detroit Red Wings – Minnesota Wild. (Vsport1). Louis Blues - Montreal Canadiens. (Vsport2)
02.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball: Houston Astros - Philadelphia Phillies. (Vsport+)
03.00: Ishockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken – Pittsburgh Penguins. (Vsport2)
04.00: Ishockey, NHL: Calgary Flames – Edmonton Oilers. (Vsport1)
05.00: Motorsport, Motorsport, V8 Supercars Gold Coast, andre race. (Vsport3)
