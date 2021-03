Mediekrise for humanitære kriser

A woman nourishes a Yemeni child suffering from malnutrition during a treatment at a malnourishment care centre in Yemen's northern Hajjah province on January 20, 2021. - Malnutrition among young children has soared to the highest levels ever recorded in parts of war-torn Yemen, as coronavirus and shortfalls in aid funding worsen a humanitarian crisis. The country, which since 2014 has been gripped by a war between Iran-backed Huthi rebels and a beleaguered government which is supported by a Saudi-led military coalition, has sunk into the world's worst humanitarian crisis. (Photo by ESSA AHMED / AFP) (ESSA AHMED/AFP)