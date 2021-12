Ny arktisk varmerekord – alarmklokkene ringer hos FN

This aerial picture taken from an airplane on July 27, 2021, shows the smoke rising from a forest fire outside the village of Berdigestyakh, in the republic of Sakha, in Siberia. - Russia is plagued by widespread forest fires, with the Sakha-Yakutia region in Siberia being the worst affected. According to many scientists, Russia -- especially its Siberian and Arctic regions -- is among the countries most exposed to climate change. The country has set numerous records in recent years and in June 2020 registered 38 degrees Celsius (100.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the town of Verkhoyansk -- the highest temperature recorded above the Arctic circle since measurements began. (Photo by Dimitar DILKOFF / AFP) (DIMITAR DILKOFF/AFP)