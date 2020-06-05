3 måneder til 1 krone 3 måneder til 1 krone Meny
Det blir mulighet for fans av alle Premier League-lag til å se sine helter i aksjon på norsk TV i sesonginnspurten. Foto: Rui Vieira / AP / NTB scanpix
Det blir mulighet for fans av alle Premier League-lag til å se sine helter i aksjon på norsk TV i sesonginnspurten. Foto: Rui Vieira / AP / NTB scanpix

Det blir mulighet for fans av alle Premier League-lag til å se sine helter i aksjon på norsk TV i sesonginnspurten.

Foto: Rui Vieira / AP / NTB scanpix

Slik fortsetter Premier League

Her er Premier League-programmet for de tre første rundene etter restarten ble kunngjort fredag:

Av NTB
Av Espen Hågensen Rusdal
Idag 14:27   Sist oppdatert: 14:27, 5. jun 2020      

Endelig ble det altså bestemt at Premier League skal i gang igjen. Og det kanskej betse nyheten er at samtlige kamper blir tilgjengelig på TV eller nett.
 
Her er programmet for de tre første rundene etter korona-pausen.
 
Utsatte kamper, onsdag 17/6:

Aston Villa – Sheffield U. 19.00, Manchester C. – Arsenal 21.15.

30. runde:

Fredag 19/6: Norwich – Southampton 19.00, Tottenham – Manchester U. 21.15.

Lørdag 20/6: Watford – Leicester 13.30, Brighton – Arsenal 16.00, West Ham – Wolverhampton 18.30, Bournemouth – Crystal Palace 21.00.

Søndag 21/6: Newcastle – Sheffield U. 13.00, Aston Villa – Chelsea 15.00, Everton – Liverpool 20.00.

Mandag 22/6: Manchester C. – Burnley 21.00.

31. runde:

Tirsdag 23/6: Leicester – Brighton 19.00, Liverpool – Crystal Palace 21.15.

Onsdag 24/6: Manchester U. – Sheffield U. 19.00, Newcastle – Aston Villa 19.00, Wolverhampton – Bournemouth 19.00, Liverpool – Crystal Palace 21.15.

Torsdag 25/6: Burnley – Watford 19.00, Southampton – Arsenal 19.00, Chelsea – Manchester C. 21.15.

32. runde:

Lørdag 27/6: Aston Villa – Wolverhampton 13.30.

Søndag 28/6: Watford – Southampton 17.30.

Mandag 29/6: Crystal Palace – Burnley 21.00.

Tirsdag 30/6: Brighton – Manchester U. 21.15.

Onsdag 1/7: Arsenal – Norwich 19.00, Bournemouth – Newcastle 19.00, Everton – Leicester 19.00, West Ham – Chelsea 21.15.

Torsdag 2/7: Sheffield U. – Tottenham 19.00, Manchester C. – Liverpool 21.15. (NTB)