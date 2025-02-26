Ski-VM åpner – dette er onsdagens TV-sport

07.00: Snooker, World Snooker Tour. Dag 4 av World Open, fra Yushan Sport Centre, Yushan, Kina. (Eurosport 1)
08.00: Motorsport, Formel 1. Testing Bahrain, dag 1 del 1. Fra Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain. (V Sport 1)
12.30: Snooker, World Snooker Tour. Dag 4 av World Open, fra Yushan Sport Centre, Yushan, Kina. (Eurosport 1)
13.00: Motorsport, Formel 1. Testing Bahrain, dag 1 del 2. Fra Bahrain International Circuit, Bahrain. (V Sport 1)
18.15: Håndball, Rema 1000-ligaen kvinner. Runde 19: Larvik – Storhamar, fra Jotron Arena, Larvik. (TV2 Sport 2)
19.50: Ski-VM. Åpningsseremoni, fra Trondheim. (NRK 1)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Runde 27: Brentford – Everton, fra Gtech Community Stadium, Brentford. (V Sport Premier League 4)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Runde 27: Manchester United – Ipswich, fra Old Trafford, Manchester. (V Sport Premier League 3)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Runde 27: Nottingham Forest – Arsenal, fra City Ground, Nottingham. (V Sport Premier League 1)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Runde 27: Tottenham – Manchester City, fra Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. (V Sport Premier League 2)
20.30: Fotball, EFL Trophy. Semifinale: Wrexham – Peterborough, fra Racecourse Ground, Wrexham. Vinneren møter Birmingham i finalen 13. april, på Wembley. (V Sport 3)
20.45: Håndball, Champions League menn. Gruppe A, kamp 13: Sporting CP – Fredericia, fra Pavilhão João Rocha, Lisboa. (V Sport 2)
21.00: Fotball, skotsk Premier League. Runde 28: Kilmarnock – Rangers, fra Rugby Park, Kilmarnock. (V Sport 1)
21.15: Fotball, Premier League. Runde 27: Liverpool – Newcastle, fra Molineux, Wolverhampton. (V Sport Premier League 3)
01.00: Ishockey, NHL. Grunnserien: Ottawa Senators – Winnipeg Jets, fra Canadian Tire Center, Ottawa. (V Sport 1)
04.00: Ishockey, NHL. Grunnserien: Los Angeles Kings – Vancouver Canucks, fra Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles. (V Sport 1)