Søndagens direkte TV-sport: Haaland mot Ødegaard i toppkampen

Påskehelgens Premier League-runde når sitt høydepunkt i kveld når Erling Braut Haaland hilser på Martin Ødegaard igjen. Men nå er landslagstrøyene byttet ut med City og Arsenals tekstiler. Avspark klokka 17.30.

Av Reidar Sollie

08.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Fjerde dag. (Vsport Golf)

09.45: Sykling, UCI World Tour, Flandern Rundt. En av de store vårklassikerne dette. (TV2 Direkte, Eurosport N)

13.00: Fotball, skotsk eliteserie: Livingstone – Celtic fra Almondvale Stadium. (Vsport1)

13.30: Fotball, tysk 2. Bundesliga: Greuther Fürth –Hamburger SV fra Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. (Vsport+)

14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Celta Vigo – Rayo Vallecano fra Estadio Abanca Balaídos. (TV2 Sport Premium)

14.30: Fotball, nederlandsk æresdivisjon: Feyenoord – Utrecht fra Feyenoord stadion. (Vsport2)

14.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp ni og ti. (TV2 Sport2)

15.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Liverpool – Brighton fra Anfield. (Vsport Premier League)

15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Augsburg – FC Köln fra WWK Arena. (Vsport1)

16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Girona – Real Betis fra Estadi Montilivi. (TV2 Sport Premium)

16.45: Sykling, Flandern Rundt for kvinner. (Eurosport N)

17.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Manchester City – Arsenal fra Etihad Stadium. Helgens storoppgjør dette, Erling Braut Haaland mot Martin Ødegaard bare noen dager etter at de har vært på landslagssamling. Ett poeng skiller lagene i Arsenals favør. (Vsport Premier League)

17.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Stuttgart – FC Heidenheim fra Mercedes-Benz Arena. (Vsport1)

18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien (1. runde): Odd – Haugesund fra Skagerak Arena. Og her starter den mannlige, norske fotballsesongen. (TV2 Direkte)

18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Alaves – Real Sociedad fra Estadi Mendizorroza. (TV2 Sport Premium)

19.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)

19.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Bochum – Darmstadt fra Vonovia Ruhrstadion. (Vsport1)

21.00: Tennis, ATP Masters i Miami. Finale. (TV2 Sport2)

21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao fra Santiago Bernabeu. (TV2 Sport Premium)

21.30: Ishockey, NHL: Vancouver Canucks Anaheim Ducks fra Rogers Arena. (Vsport1)

00.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)

00.30: Motorsport, Nascar Cup Series. (Vsport3)

