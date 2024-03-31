Søndagens direkte TV-sport: Haaland mot Ødegaard i toppkampen

08.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Fjerde dag. (Vsport Golf)
09.45: Sykling, UCI World Tour, Flandern Rundt. En av de store vårklassikerne dette. (TV2 Direkte, Eurosport N)
13.00: Fotball, skotsk eliteserie: Livingstone – Celtic fra Almondvale Stadium. (Vsport1)
13.30: Fotball, tysk 2. Bundesliga: Greuther Fürth –Hamburger SV fra Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. (Vsport+)
14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Celta Vigo – Rayo Vallecano fra Estadio Abanca Balaídos. (TV2 Sport Premium)
14.30: Fotball, nederlandsk æresdivisjon: Feyenoord – Utrecht fra Feyenoord stadion. (Vsport2)
14.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp ni og ti. (TV2 Sport2)
15.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Liverpool – Brighton fra Anfield. (Vsport Premier League)
15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Augsburg – FC Köln fra WWK Arena. (Vsport1)
16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Girona – Real Betis fra Estadi Montilivi. (TV2 Sport Premium)
16.45: Sykling, Flandern Rundt for kvinner. (Eurosport N)
17.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Manchester City – Arsenal fra Etihad Stadium. Helgens storoppgjør dette, Erling Braut Haaland mot Martin Ødegaard bare noen dager etter at de har vært på landslagssamling. Ett poeng skiller lagene i Arsenals favør. (Vsport Premier League)
17.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Stuttgart – FC Heidenheim fra Mercedes-Benz Arena. (Vsport1)
18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien (1. runde): Odd – Haugesund fra Skagerak Arena. Og her starter den mannlige, norske fotballsesongen. (TV2 Direkte)
18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Alaves – Real Sociedad fra Estadi Mendizorroza. (TV2 Sport Premium)
19.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
19.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Bochum – Darmstadt fra Vonovia Ruhrstadion. (Vsport1)
21.00: Tennis, ATP Masters i Miami. Finale. (TV2 Sport2)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao fra Santiago Bernabeu. (TV2 Sport Premium)
21.30: Ishockey, NHL: Vancouver Canucks – Anaheim Ducks fra Rogers Arena. (Vsport1)
00.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
00.30: Motorsport, Nascar Cup Series. (Vsport3)