Skal du se mye sport på tv i påsken? Her er live-guiden

SKJÆRTORSDAG
08.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. (Vsport Golf)
18.45: Fotball, Mesterligaen for kvinner, andre kvartfinale: Barcelona – Brann fra Estadi Johan Cruyff. Hjemmelaget leder 2-1 etter den første kampen i Bergen. (TV2 Sport1)
18.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp fem og seks. (TV2 Sport2)
20.00: Darts, Premier League Darts fra SSE Arena i Belfast. (Vsport+)
20.30: Basketball, Euroleague: Bayern München – Barcelona. (Vsport2)
21.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
23.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
01.00: Ishockey, NHL: Minnesota Wild – San Jose Sharks fra Xcel Energy Center. (Vsport1)
03.00: Ishockey, NHL: Vancouver Canucks – Dallas Stars fra Rogers Arena. (Vsport2)
LANGFREDAG
08.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Andre dag. (Vsport Golf)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie: Bristol City – Leicester fra Ashton Gate. (Vsport1)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie: Norwich – Plymouth fra Carrow Road. (Vsport1)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk League Two: Wrexham – Mansfield Town fra Racecourse Ground. (Vsport2)
18.30: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie: Blackburn – Ipswich fra Ewood Park. (Vsport1)
20.30: Fotball, spansk Segudo Division: Burgos – Espanyol fra Estadio Municipal de El Plantío. (TV2 Sport Premium)
20.30: Basketball, Euroleague: Real Madrid Baloncesto – Crvena Zvezda Beograd. (Vsport+)
21.00: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie: Watford – Leeds United fra Vicarage Road. (Vsport1)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Cadiz – Granada fra Estadi Nuevo Mirandilla. (TV2 Sport1)
21.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
23.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
00.00: Ishockey, NHL: Buffalo Sabres – New Jersey Devils fra KeyBank Center. (Vsport1)
LØRDAG 30. MARS
06.30: Motorsport, Formel E, Tokyo e-Prix. (Eurosport 1)
09.00: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Tredje dag. (Vsport Golf)
12.40: Friidrett, VM i terrengløp fra Beograd. (NRK1)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Newcastle – West Ham fra St. James´Park. (Vsport Premier League)
13.30: Fotball, engelsk superliga for kvinner: Liverpool – Manchester City. (Vsport+)
14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Getafe – Sevilla fra Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. (TV2 Sport Premium)
14.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp sju og åtte. (TV2 Sport2)
15.30: Sykling, Gran Premio Miguel Indurain, landeveisritt for menn fra Spania. (Eurosport N)
15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Bayer Leverkusen – Hoffenheim fra BayArena. (Vsport1)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Tottenham –Luton Town fra Tottenham Hotspur stadium. (3+), Øvrige kamper: Bournemouth – Everton fra Vitality stadium, Chelsea – Burnley fra Stamford Bridge, Nottingham Forest – Crystal Palace fra City Ground, Sheffield United – Fulham fra Bramall Lane. (Vsport Premier League-kanalene).
16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Almeria – Osasuna fra Estadio de los Juegos Mediterraneos. (TV2 Sport Premium)
18.00: Motorsport, Nascar Xfinity Series. (Vsport3)
18.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
18.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Aston Villa - Wolverhampton fra Villa Park. (Vsport Premier League)
18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Valencia – Mallorca fra Estadio Mestalla. (TV2 Sport Premium)
20.30: Fotball, tysk 2. Bundesliga: Hertha Berlin – FC Nürnberg fra Olympiastadion. (Vsport+)
21.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Brentford – Manchester United fra Gtech Community Stadium. (Vsport Premier League)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Barcelona – Las Palmas fra Estadio Olimpico. (TV2 Sport1)
23.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
23.00: Ishockey, NHL: Colorado Avalanche – Nashville Predators fra Ball Arena. (Vsport1), Arizona Coyotes – New York Rangers fra Gila River Arena. (Vsport2)
03.00: Ishockey, NHL: Seattle Kraken – Dallas Stars fra Climate Pledge Arena. (Vsport1)
SØNDAG 1. PÅSKEDAG (31. MARS)
08.30: Golf, DP World Tour, Hero Indian Open. Fjerde dag. (Vsport Golf)
09.45: Sykling, UCI World Tour, Flandern Rundt. En av de store vårklassikerne dette. (TV2 Direkte, Eurosport N)
13.00: Fotball, skotsk eliteserie: Livingstone – Celtic fra Almondvale Stadium. (Vsport1)
13.30: Fotball, tysk 2. Bundesliga: Greuther Fürth –Hamburger SV fra Sportpark Ronhof Thomas Sommer. (Vsport+)
14.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Celta Vigo – Rayo Vallecano fra Estadio Abanca Balaídos. (TV2 Sport Premium)
14.30: Fotball, nederlandsk æresdivisjon: Feyenoord – Utrecht fra Feyenoord stadion. (Vsport2)
14.55: Sjakk, Grenke Chess Classics, kamp ni og ti. (TV2 Sport2)
15.00: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Liverpool – Brighton fra Anfield. (Vsport Premier League)
15.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Augsburg – FC Köln fra WWK Arena. (Vsport1)
16.15: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Girona – Real Betis fra Estadi Montilivi. (TV2 Sport Premium)
16.45: Sykling, Flandern Rundt for kvinner. (Eurosport N)
17.30: Fotball, engelsk Premier League: Manchester City – Arsenal fra Etihad Stadium. Helgens storoppgjør dette, Erling Braut Haaland mot Martin Ødegaard (bildet) bare noen dager etter at de har vært på landslagssamling. (Vsport Premier League)
17.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Stuttgart – FC Heidenheim fra Mercedes-Benz Arena. (Vsport1)
18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien (1. runde): Odd – Haugesund fra Skagerak Arena. Og her starter den mannlige, norske fotballsesongen. (TV2 Direkte)
18.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Alaves – Real Sociedad fra Estadi Mendizorroza. (TV2 Sport Premium)
19.00: Golf, PGA-tour, Texas Childrens Houston Open fra Memorial Park Golf Course, Texas. (Eurosport N)
19.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga: Bochum – Darmstadt fra Vonovia Ruhrstadion. (Vsport1)
21.00: Tennis, ATP Masters i Miami. Finale. (TV2 Sport2)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga: Real Madrid – Athletic Bilbao fra Santiago Bernabeu. (TV2 Sport Premium)
21.30: Ishockey, NHL: Vancouver Canucks – Anaheim Ducks fra Rogers Arena. (Vsport1)
00.00: Golf, LPGA-tour Ford Championship fra Seville Golf and Country Club. (Vsport Golf)
00.30: Motorsport, Nascar Cup Series. (Vsport3)
MANDAG 2. PÅSKEDAG (1. APRIL)
13.30: Sykling, UCI Womens World Tour, Ronde de Mouscron, landeveisritt for kvinner fra Belgia. (Eurosport N)
14.30: Fotball, Eliteserien menn (1. runde): Fredrikstad – Bodø/Glimt fra Fredrikstad stadion. Nyopprykket lag mot tittelforsvareren. (TV2 Direkte)
15.30: Sykling, etapperittet Baskerland Rundt, 1. etappe. (Eurosport N)
16.00: Fotball, engelsk mesterskapsserie: Coventry – Cardiff fra Ricoh Arena. (Vsport2)
17.00: Fotball, Eliteserien menn (1. runde): Molde – Strømsgodset fra Aker stadion. (TV2 Direkte), Lillestrøm - Kristiansund fra Åråsen stadion. (TV2 Sport1)
19.15: Fotball, Eliteserien menn (1. runde): Viking – Sarpsborg 08 fra SR-Bank Arena. (TV2 Direkte)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga menn: Villarreal – Atletico Madrid fra Estadio El Madrigal. (TV2 Sport Premium)
01.00: Ishockey, NHL: Toronto Maple Leafs – Florida Panthers fra Air Canada Centre. (Vsport2)