Tirsdagens direkte TV-sport. Kvartfinaler i ligacupen

Det er fullt kjør i ligaene i Tyskland og Spania og i England er vi framme ved kvartfinalene i ligacupen.

Av Reidar Sollie

13.30: Darts, World Darts Championship. Femte spilledag. (Vsport1)

18.30: Ishockey, Eliteserien menn (EHL) 24. runde: Sparta – Frisk Asker fra Sparta amfi. (TV2 Sport2)

18.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga (16. runde): Werder Bremen – Leipzig fra Weserstadion. (Vsport1)

19.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga (18. runde): Rayo Vallecano – Valencia fra Estadi de Vallecas. (TV2 Sport Premium)

20.30: Fotball, tysk 1. Bundesliga (16. runde): Borussia Dortmund – Mainz fra Signal Iduna Park. (Vsport+)

20.45: Fotball, engelsk ligacup, kvartfinaler: Everton – Fulham fra Goodison Park. (Vsport2), Port Vale - Middlesborough fra Vale Park. (Vsport3)

21.00: Fotball, engelsk ligacup, kvartfinale: Chelsea – Newcastle fra Stamford Bridge. Alltid spennende hva slags lag topplagene stiller med her. Chelseas Nicolas Jackson og Moises Caicedo (bildet) er kanskje med. (Vsport1)

21.30: Fotball, spansk La Liga (18 runde): Atletico Madrid – Getafe fra Wanda Metropolitano. (TV2 Sport1), Granada - Sevilla fra Nuevo Estadio de Los Cármenes. (TV2 Sport Premium)

22.30: Darts, World Darts Championship. Femte spilledag. Kveldsprogrammet. (Vsport1)

01.00: Ishockey, National Hockey League (NHL) grunnserien: Boston Bruins – Minnesota Wild fra TD Garden. (Vsport1), Toronto Maple Leafs – New York Rangers fra Air Canada Centre. (Vsport2)

04.30: Ishockey, NHL: San Jose Sharks – Los Angeles Kings fra SAP Center. (Vsport1)

