Tirsdagens direkte TV-sport

Tennis fra Torino og et Østfold-derby i ishockey er dagens meny.

Av Reidar Sollie

12.00: Tennis, ATP-finalene fra Torino fortsetter. (Eurosport N)

18.30: Tennis, ATP-finalene fra Torino fortsetter. (Eurosport N)

19.00: Ishockey, Eliteserien (EHL): Sparta Stjernen fra Sparta amfi. Lagene er nummer 5 og 6 på tabellen der Sparta og deres keeper Bence Balizs (bildet) er to poeng foran. (TV2 Sport2)

19.45: Ishockey, Champions Hockel League, åttedelsfinale 1. kamp: Ehc Biel – Färjestad. (Vsport2)

20.00: Darts, Grand Slam of Darts fra Wolverhampton. Fjerde dag. (Vsport1)

20.30: Fotball, engelsk FA-cup, omkamp: Horsham – Barnsley fra The Camping World Community stadium. (Vsport3)

21.00: Tennis, ATP-finalene fra Torino fortsetter. (Eurosport N)

01.00: Ishockey, National Hockey League (NHL): Buffalo Sabres – Boston Bruins fra KeyBank Center. (Vsport1)

04.30: Ishockey, NHL: San Jose Sharks – Florida Panthers fra SAP Center. (Vsport1)

