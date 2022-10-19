Kommer United og Ten Hag tilbake på vinnersporet? Her er onsdagens direkte TV-sport

13.48: Snooker, Northern Ireland Open. Direkte fra runde 2. (Eurosport 1)
17.30: Sjakk, dag 6 av Aimchess Rapid. Turnering (8 av 9) i Champions Chess Tour (hurtigsjakk), semifinaler. (TV 2 Sport 2)
17.45: Fotball, dansk cup. Hobro IK – FC København. (Viasport 3)
18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien for menn. Jerv – Aalesund. (Eurosport N)
19.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga. CF Cadiz – Real Betis. (TV 2 Sport Premium)
19.15: Fotball, skotsk ligacup. Motherwell – Celtic. (Viasport 2)
19.48: Snooker, Northern Ireland Open fortsetter. Direkte fra runde 3.
20.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga. Real Sociedad – Mallorca. (TV 2 Sport Premium 2)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Brentford – Chelsea. (TV 3+)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Newcastle – Everton. (Viasport Premier League 4)
20.30: Fotball, Premier League. Liverpool – West Ham. (Viasport Premier League 1)
20.30: Fotball; Premier League. Bournemouth – Southampton. (Viasport Premier League 3)
21.00: Fotball, spansk La Liga. Elche – Real Madrid. (TV 2 Sport 1)
21.00: Fotball, engelsk Championship. Millwall – Watford. (Viasport 1)
21.15: Fotball, Premier League. Manchester United – Tottenham. (Viasport Premier League)
21.15: Fotball, skotsk ligacup. Rangers – Dundee FC. (Viasport 2)
01.30: Ishockey, NHL. Florida Panthers – Philadelphia Flyers. (Viasport 2)
02.00: Ishockey, NHL. Colorado Avalanche – Winnipeg Jets. (Viasport 1)
04.05: Ishockey, NHL. Seattle Kraken – St. Louis Blues (Viasport 2)
