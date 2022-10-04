Dette ser du av direktesendt sport på TV tirsdag

14.00: Fotball, UEFA Youth League. Runde 3: Marseille U18 – Sporting U18 fra Stade Marcel Cerdan, Marseille. (TV 2 Sport 1)
15.03: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Binche–Chimay–Binche, endagsritt fra Belgia. 198,6 km, med Uno X-laget, Alexander Kristoff og Sven Erik Bystrøm på start. (Eurosport 1)
18.45: Fotball, Champions League. Gruppe C, runde 3: Bayern München – Viktoria Plzen fra Allianz Arena, München. (TV2 Sport Premium)
18.45: Fotball, Champions League. Gruppe D, runde 3: Marseille – Sporting fra Stade Velodrome, Marseille. (TV2 Sport Premium 2)
19.30: Ishockey, NHL Global Challenge. Treningskamp mellom Eisbären Berlin og San Jose Sharks, fra Mercedez-Benz Arena Berlin, Berlin (Viasport 2)
20.00: Darts, World Grand Prix. Dag 2 fra Morningside Arena, Leicester. (Viasport 3)
20.05: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Texas Rangers (American League West) – New York Yankees (American League East) fra Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas. (Viasport +)
21.00: Fotball, Championship. Runde 12: Cardiff – Blackburn fra Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff. (Viasport 1)
21.00: Fotball, Champions League. Gruppe A, runde 3: Liverpool – Rangers fra Anfield, Liverpool. (TV2 Sport Premium)
21.00: Fotball, Champions League. Gruppe C, runde 3: Inter – Barcelona fra San Siro, Milano. (TV2 Sport 1)
21.00: Fotball, Champions League. Gruppe D, runde 3: Frankfurt – Tottenham fra Deutsche Bank Park, Frankfurt. (TV2 Sport Premium 2)
