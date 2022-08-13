Helgens direkte TV-sport

LØRDAG:

05.00: Golf, Asian Tour. International Series Singapore. (Viasat Golf)

09.00: Motorsport, Formel E. VM i Seoul, Race 1. (MAX)

09.00: Friidrett, EM. Klatring, triatlon. (NRK 1)

11.00: Dart, World Series of Darts. Kvartfinale, semifinale og finale, Australia. (Viasport 1)

12.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16. Kvartfinaler, Beachvolley Hamburg. (Viasport +)

12.00: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Battle of the North, etapperitt for kvinner. (Eurosport 1)

13.00: Tennis, NM. Finale, kvinner. (Eurosport Norge)

13.00: Fotball, 2. Bundesliga. Arminia Bielefeld - Hamburger SV. (Viasport 3)

13.30: Fotball, Championship. Cardiff - Birmingham. (Viasport)

13.30: Fotball, Premier League. Aston Villa - Everton. (Viasport Premier League)

14.00: Golf, European Tour. Northern Ireland Open. (Viasat Golf)

14.20: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Arctic Race of Norway, 3. etappe. (TV 2 og Eurosport 1)

15.00: Håndball, treningskamp. Skarpnes Invitational, Bjerringbro-Silkeborg - Aalborg. (TV 2 Sport 2)

15.00: Tennis, NM. Finale, menn. (Eurosport Norge)

15.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Hertha Berlin - Eintracht Frankfurt. (Viasport 1)

15.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Leipzig - Köln. (Viasport 3)

16.00: Fotball, Championship. Sunderland - Queens Park Rangers. (Viasport 2)

16.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. Aalesund - Haugesund. (MAX)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League. Arsenal - Leicester. (Viasat 4)

16.00: Fotball, Premier League. Manchester City - Bournemouth. (Viasport Premier League)

16.45: Håndball, treningskamp. Skarpnes Invitational, Arendal - Magdeburg. (TV 2 Sport 2)

17.00: Fotball, La Liga. Celta Vigo Espanyol. (TV 2 Sport Premium)

17.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16. Semifinaler, Beachvolley Hamburg. (Viasport +)

18.00: Banesykkel, EM. (Eurosport 1)

18.10: Friidrett, EM. (NRK 2)

18.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Schalke 04 - Borussia Mönchengladbach. (Viasport 1)

18.30: Fotball, Premier League. Brentford - Manchester United. (Viasat Ultra HD og Viasport Premier League)

18.45: Fotball, Eredivisie. Go Ahead Eagles - PSV Eindhoven (Viasport 2)

19.00: Golf, PGA. St. Jude Championship, dag 3. (Eurosport Norge)

19.00: Fotball, La Liga. Real Valladolid - Villarreal. (TV 2 Sport 1)

20.00: Svømming, EM. (NRK 2)

20.30: Fotball, 2. Bundesliga. Darmstadt - Hansa Rostock. (Viasport 3)

21.00: Fotball, Eredivisie. Feyenoord - Heerenveen. (Viasport 1)

21.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open. Semifinale, Masters. (Eurosport 1)

21.00: Golf, US Open Golf. U.S Women’s Amateur Open. (Viasat Golf)

21.00: Fotball, La Liga. Barcelona - Rayo Vallevano. (TV 2 Sport 2)

22.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Tempa Bay Rays - Baltimore Orioles. (Viasport +)

SØNDAG:

01.30: Motorsport, Nascar. Camping World Truck Series - Worldwide Express 250. (Viasport 3)

02.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open. Semifinale, Masters, fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)

05.00: Golf, Asian Tour. International Series Singapore. (Viasat Golf)

09.00: Motorsport, Formel E. VM i Seoul, Race 2. (MAX)

10.00: Friidrett, EM. (NRK 1)

10.20: Sykkel, EM. (Eurosport 1)

11.00: Håndball, treningskamp. Skarpnes Invitational, Aalborg - Magdeburg. (TV 2 Sport 2)

11.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16. Bronsefinaler og finaler, Beachvolley Hamburg. Kvinner (Viasport +)

12.00: Motorcross, VM. 1. runde, MX2. (Eurosport Norge)

12.30: Golf, European Tour. Northern Ireland Open. (Viasat Golf)

12.45: Håndball, treningskamp. Skarpnes Invitational, Arendal - Bjerringbro-Silkeborg. (TV 2 Sport 2)

13.00: Fotball, Scottish Premier League. Kilmarnock FC - Celtic. (Viasport 1)

13.00: Håndball, treningskamp. Skarpnes Invitational, Aalborg - Magdeburg. (TV 2 Sport 2)

13.00: Motorcross, VM. 1. runde, MXGP. (Eurosport Norge)

13.55: Hestesport, VM. Sprangridning. (NRK 2)

14.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite16. Bronsefinaler og finaler, Beachvolley Hamburg. Menn. (Viasport +)

14.30: Fotball, Eredivisie. Ajax - Groningen. (Viasport 3)

15.00: Fotball, OBOS-ligaen. Fredrikstad - Ranheim. (MAX)

15.00: Fotball, Premier League. Nottingham Forest - West Ham. (Viasport Premier League)

15.00: Motorcross, VM. 2. runde, MX2. (Eurosport Norge)

15.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Mainz - 1. FC Union Berlin. (Viasport 1)

15.50: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Battle of the North, 4. etappe. (Eurosport 1)

16.00: Volleyball, EM. Norge - Kroatia, kvalifisering. (TV 2 Sport 2)

16.00: Motorcross, VM. 2. runde, MXGP. (Eurosport Norge)

16.45: Friidrett, EM. (NRK 1)

17.30: Fotball, Premier League. Chelsea - Tottenham. (Viasport Premier League og Viasat Ultra HD)

17.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Bayern München - Wolfsburg. (Viasport 1)

17.30: Fotball, La Liga. CF Cadiz - Real Sociedad. (TV 2 Sport Premium)

18.00: Fotball, Superligaen. Brøndby IF - Odense BK. (Viasport 2)

18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. Jerv - Lillestrøm. (Eurosport Norge)

18.00: Banesykkel, EM. (Eurosport 1)

19.30: Baseball, Major League Baseball. New York Mets - Philadelphia Phillies. (Viasport +)

19.30: Friidrett, EM. (NRK 1)

19.30: Fotball, La Liga. Valencia - Girona Cf. (TV 2 Sport 1)

20.00: Golf, PGA. St. Jude Championship, dag 4. (Eurosport Norge)

20.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. HamKam - Vålerenga. (MAX)

20.15: Svømming, EM. (NRK 3)

20.30: Hestesport, sprangridning. VM, Paradressur. (NRK 3)

20.30: Motorsport, Nascar. Cup Series - Federated Auto Parts 400. (Viasport 3)

22.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open, Masters. (Eurosport 1)

22.00: Fotball, La Liga. Amería - Real Madrid. (TV 2 Sport 1)