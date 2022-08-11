Torsdagens direkte TV-sport

07.00: Golf, Asian Tour. International Series Singapore. (Viasat Golf)

08.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite 16. Beachvolley Hamburg, runde 1 og 2. (Viasport +)

08.55: Friidrett, EM. Roing, klatring, turn. (NRK 1)

13.00: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Arctic Race of Norway, 1. etappe. (TV 2)

14.00: Sandvolleyball, Elite 16. Beachvolley Hamburg, runde 1 og 2. Fortsetter. (Viasport +)

14.00: Golf, European Tour. Northern Ireland Open. (Viasat Golf)

14.00: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Tour de l’Ain, 3. etappe. (Eurosport 1)

16.00: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Battle of the North, etapperitt for kvinner. (TV 2 og Eurosport 1)

18.15: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open. (Eurosport 1)

19.00: Friidrett, EM. Roing, klatring, turn. Fortsetter. (NRK 2)

20.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Houston Astros - Texas Rangers. (Viasport 2)

20.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open, fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)

21.00: Golf, PGA. St. Jude Championship, dag 1. (Eurosport Norge)

22.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open, fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)

01.00: Golf, US open. U.S Women’s Amateur Open. (Viasat Golf)