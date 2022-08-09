Sport

Tirsdagens direkte TV-sport

Dette er sporten du ser på TV i dag.

Det er mye tennis på menyen på TV tirsdag. Her er Nick Kyrgios i aksjon.

Citi Open - Day 9 Det er mye tennis på menyen på TV tirsdag. Her er Nick Kyrgios i aksjon. (Patrick Smith/AFP)

14.00: Sykkel, UCI World Tour. Tour de l’Ain, første etappe. (Eurosport 1)

16.00: Sykkel, UCI Wolrd Tour. Battle of the North. (TV 2 og Eurosport 1)

18.15: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open. (Eurosport 1)

19.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Kansas City Royals - Chicago White Sox. (Viasport +)

20.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open, fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)

20.45: Fotball, engelsk ligacup. Charlton Athletic - Queens Park Rangers. (Viasport 2)

20.45: Fotball, engelsk ligacup. Bradford - Hull. (Viasport 1)

22.00: Tennis, ATP. Canadian Open, fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)