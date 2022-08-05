Sport

Fredagens direkte TV-sport

Premier League starter denne helgen, og Martin Ødegaard skal i aksjon for Arsenal. Dette er sporten du ser på TV i dag.

Arsenal-kaptein Martin Ødegaard serieåpner Premier League mot Crystal Palace fredag.

Arsenal-kaptein Martin Ødegaard serieåpner Premier League mot Crystal Palace fredag. (Mike Ehrmann/AFP)

10.45: Motorsport, MotoGP. Trening 1, Storbritannia GP. (Viasport 3)

12.00: Golf, LPGA. The Women’s open. (Viasat Golf)

15.00: Motorsport, MotoGP. Trening 2, Storbritannia GP. (Viasport 3)

15.55: Skiskyting, Blinkfestivalen. Skyteduell. (NRK 1)

18.00: Fotball, Superligaen. Randers - AC Horsens. (Viasport 2)

18.30: Fotball, 2. Bundesliga. Greuther Fürth - Karlsruher SC. (Viasport 1)

18.30: Håndball, VM. Norge U18 - Ungarn U18. (Viasport +)

19.00: Golf, Cazoo Open. European Tour. (Viasat Golf)

19.40: Rulleski, Blinkfestivalen. 10 / 15 kilometer fellesstart. (NRK 1)

20.00: Fotball, Superligaen. Lyngby - FC Midtjylland. (Viasport 3)

20.00: Tennis, ATP. ATP 500 Washington. (Eurosport Norge)

20.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Miami Marlins - Chicago Cubs. (Viasport +)

20.00: Golf, PGA. Wyndham Championship. (Eurosport 1)

20.30: Fotball, Bundesliga. Eintracht Frankfurt - Bayern München. (Viasport 1 og Viasat Ultra HD)

21.00: Fotball, Premier League. Crystal Palace - Arsenal, 1. serierunde. (Viasport Premier League)

22.00: Tennis, ATP. ATP 500 Washington, fortsetter. (Eurosport Norge)