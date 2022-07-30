Dette ser du av direktesendt sport på tv i helgen

Lørdag:
08.45: Motorsport, V8 Supercars. Tailem Bend. Løp 1. (Viasport +)
11.00: Motorsport, Formel 3. Sprintløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport 3)
12.00: Golf, DP World Tour. Dag 3 av Hero Open fra Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Skottland. Med blant andre Espen Kofstad. (Viasat Golf)
13.00: Fotball, skotsk Premier League. Første runde: Livingston – Rangers, fra Almondvale Stadium, Livingston. (Viasport +)
13.00: Motorsport, Formel 1. Trening 3 fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport 1)
13.45: Fotball, treningskamp. Manchester United – Atletico Madrid, fra Ullevaal stadion. (Viasat 4)
14.35: Motorsport, W-series. Hovedløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport 1)
15.00: Motorsport, rallycross. Nitro Rally fra Strängnäs Motorstadion, Strängnäs, Sverige. (Viasport 3)
15.02: Sykkel, Tour de France kvinner. Etappe sju fra Sélestat til Le Markstein Fellering. 127,1 kilometer, fjell. (TV2 / Eurosport 1)
15.45: Motorsport, Formel 1. Kvalifisering fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport 1)
16.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. Runde 16: Aalesund – Bodø/Glimt, fra Color Line stadion, Aalesund. (Eurosport Norge)
16.00: Fotball, Championship. Runde 1: Cardiff – Norwich, fra Cardiff City stadium, Cardiff. (Viasport 2)
17.45: Motorsport, Formel 2. Sprintløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport +)
18.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. Runde 16: Odd – Rosenborg, fra Skagerak Arena, Skien. (Eurosport Norge)
18.00: Motorsport, Indycar. Grand Prix of Indy 2 fra Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, USA. (Viasport 3)
18.00: Fotball, Community Shield. Liverpool – Manchester City, fra King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Viasport 1)
18.30: Fotball, Championship. Runde 1: Middlesbrough – West Bromwich, fra Riverside Stadium, Middlesbrough. (Viasport 2)
19.00: Golf, LIV. Dag 1 av LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, fra Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, USA. (Viasport Golf)
20.00: Fotball, Eliteserien. Runde 16: Jerv – Vålerenga, fra Levermyr, Grimstad. (Max)
20.10: Fotball, treningskamp. Roma – Tottenham, fra Sammy Ofer Stadium, Haifa, Israel. (Viasport +)
20.30: Fotball, tysk supercup. Finale: RB Leipzig – Bayern München, fra Red Bull Arena, Leipzig. (Viasport 2)
21.00: Motorsport, Nascar. Xfinity series: Pennzoil 150 fra Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, Indianapolis, USA. (Viasport 3)
02.00: Fotball, Copa America kvinner. Finale: Colombia – Brasil, fra Estadio Alfonso López, Bucaramanga, Colombia. (Viasat 4)
Søndag:
05.00: Motorsport, V8 Supercars. Tailem Bend. Løp 2. (Viasport 3)
08.10: Motorsport, V8 Supercars. Tailem Bend. Løp 3. (Viasport 3)
10.00: Motorsport, Formel 3. Hovedløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport +)
11.30: Motorsport, Formel 2. Hovedløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport +)
12.00: Golf, DP World Tour. Dag 3 av Hero Open fra Fairmont St Andrews, St Andrews, Skottland. Med blant andre Espen Kofstad. (Viasat Golf)
12.33: Motorsport, Superbike. Superbike-VM, løp 2 supersport. Fra Tsjekkia. (Eurosport Norge)
13.00: Fotball, Championship. Runde 1: Sunderland – Coventry, fra Stadium of Light, Sunderland. (Viasport 2)
14.00: Motorsport, rallycross. Nitro Rally fra Strängnäs Motorstadion, Strängnäs, Sverige. (Viasport 3)
14.03: Motorsport, Superbike. Superbike-VM, løp 2 superbike. Fra Tsjekkia. (Eurosport Norge)
15.00: Motorsport, Formel 1. Hovedløp fra Hungaroing, Ungarn. (Viasport 1)
15.02: Sykkel, Tour de France kvinner. Åttende og siste etappe fra Lure til La Super Planche des Belles Filles. 123,3 kilometer, fjell. (TV2 / Eurosport 1)
15.30: Fotball, Eliteserien. Runde 16: Molde – Strømsgodset, fra Aker Stadion, Molde. (Eurosport Norge)
17.30: Fotball, skotsk Premier League. Første runde: Celtic – Aberdeen, fra Hampdon Park, Glasgow. (Viasport 2)
18.00: Fotball, EM kvinner. Finale: England – Tyskland, fra Wembley, London. (NRK1)
18.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Toronto Blue Jays (American League East) – Detroit Tigers (American League Central) fra Rogers Center, Toronto. (Viasport +)
19.00: Fotball, treningskamp. Leicester – Sevilla, fra King Power Stadium, Leicester. (Viasport 1)
19.00: Golf, LIV. Dag 2 av LIV Golf Invitational Bedminster, fra Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, USA. (Viasport Golf)
19.03: Golf, PGA Tour. Dag 4 av Rocket Mortgage Classic, fra Detroit Golf Club, Michigan. Uten Viktor Hovland. (Eurosport Norge)
21.00: Motorsport, Nascar. Nascar cup series: Verizon 200 fra Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis, USA. (Viasport 3)
22.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. San Diego Padres (National League West) – Minnesota Twins (American League Central) fra Petco Park, San Diego. (Viasport +)
Hold deg oppdatert. Få Oslosportens nyhetsbrev fra Dagsavisen!