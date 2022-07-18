Sport

Mandagens direkte TV-sport

Dette er sporten du ser på TV i dag.

Sandnes Ulfs Sander Finjord Ringberg i duell med Kristoffer Tønnessen under fotballkampen mellom Sandnes Ulf og Start på Østerhus arena. (CARINA JOHANSEN/NTB)

Av Jonas Bucher

15.00: Friidrett, VM. Maraton kvinner. Hayward Field, USA. (NRK 1)

17.00: Tennis, ATP 500. Dag 1. Hamburg, Tyskland. (Eurosport 1)

18.00: Fotball, OBOS-ligaen. Start - Sandnes Ulf. (Eurosport Norge)

19.00: Tennis, ATP 500. Dag 1. Hamburg, Tyskland. Fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)

19.00: Fotball, Superligaen. Odense BK - FC Nordsjælland. (Viasport 2 og Viasat Ultra HD)

20.00: Dart, World Matchplay Darts. Dag 3. Blackpool, England. (Viasport 1)

21.00: Fotball, EM. Italia - Belgia, gruppespill. (NRK 3)

21.00: Fotball, EM. Island - Frankrike, gruppespill. (NRK 1)

02.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Home Run Derby Show. (Viasport +)

02.00: Friidrett, VM. Finale høyde menn, tresteg kvinner, 1500 meter kvinner. Hayward Field, USA. (NRK 1)