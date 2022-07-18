Mandagens direkte TV-sport

15.00: Friidrett, VM. Maraton kvinner. Hayward Field, USA. (NRK 1)
17.00: Tennis, ATP 500. Dag 1. Hamburg, Tyskland. (Eurosport 1)
18.00: Fotball, OBOS-ligaen. Start - Sandnes Ulf. (Eurosport Norge)
19.00: Tennis, ATP 500. Dag 1. Hamburg, Tyskland. Fortsetter. (Eurosport 1)
19.00: Fotball, Superligaen. Odense BK - FC Nordsjælland. (Viasport 2 og Viasat Ultra HD)
20.00: Dart, World Matchplay Darts. Dag 3. Blackpool, England. (Viasport 1)
21.00: Fotball, EM. Italia - Belgia, gruppespill. (NRK 3)
21.00: Fotball, EM. Island - Frankrike, gruppespill. (NRK 1)
02.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Home Run Derby Show. (Viasport +)
02.00: Friidrett, VM. Finale høyde menn, tresteg kvinner, 1500 meter kvinner. Hayward Field, USA. (NRK 1)