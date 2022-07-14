Torsdagens direkte TV-sport

07.30: Golf, PGA. The 150th Open Championship. Old Course, St. Andrews. (Viasat Golf)

12.55: Sykkel, Tour de France. 12. etappe, fra Briançon til Alpe D’huez. (TV 2 og Eurosport Norge)

18.00: Fotball, EM kvinner. Italia - Island, gruppespill. Academy Stadium Manchester, England. (NRK 1)

18.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Miami Marlins - Pittsburgh Pirates. (Viasport +)

19.30: Motorsport, Rally. World Championship, FIA WRC. Dag 1, Estland. (Eurosport Norge)

21.00: Fotball, EM kvinner. Frankrike - Belgia. New York Stadium Rotherham, England. (NRK 1)

21.00: Golf, LPGA. Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, Michigan. (Viasat Golf)

21.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Colorado Rockies - San Diego Padres. (Viasport 2)

22.00: Golf, PGA. Live at the Range. (Viasat Golf)

00.00: Golf, PGA. Barracuda Championship, dag 1. Tahoe Mountain Club’s Old Greenwood, California. (Eurosport Norge)







