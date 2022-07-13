Sport på tv onsdag

10.00: Golf, The Open. Fra drivingrangen der golfstjernene varmer opp til The Open fra St. Andrews, Skottland. (Viasport Golf)
12.05: Sykkel, Tour de France. Etappe elleve fra Albertville til Col du Granon Serre Chevalier (186,5 km). Fjell. (TV2 / Eurosport 1)
13.00: Fotball, treningskamp. Tottenham – K-League Allstars fra Seoul World Cup Stadium, Seoul. (Viasport 1)
15.00: Golf, The Open. Fra drivingrangen der golfstjernene varmer opp til The Open fra St. Andrews, Skottland. (Viasport Golf)
15.30: Håndball, U20-EM. Mellomrunde, kamp 2: Slovenia – Norge fra Pavilhao Multiusos de Gondomar, Gondomar, Portugal. (Viasport 2)
18.00: Fotball, Europamesterskap. Gruppe C, runde 2: Sverige – Sveits fra Bramall Lane, Sheffield. (TV2)
18.00: Baseball, Major League Baseball. Atlanta Braves (National League East) – New York Mets (National League East) fra Truist Park, Atlanta. (Viasport +)
21.00: Golf, LPGA-tour. Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational fra Midland Country Club i Michigan. (Viasport Golf)
21.00: Fotball, Europamesterskap. Gruppe C, runde 2: Nederland – Portugal fra Leigh Sports Village, Wigan. (NRK1)
21.30: Baseball, Major League Baseball. San Francisco Giants (National League West) – Arizona Diamondbacks (National League West) fra Oracle Park, San Francisco. (Viasport +)