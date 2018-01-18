Vis bildetekst
Haugesunds Izuchukwu Jude Anthony (øverst) i duell med Kristiansunds Aliou Coly i eliteseriekampen i fotball mellom FK Haugesund og Kristiansund på Haugesund stadion. Haugesunds Tor Arne Andreassen og Kristiansunds Joakim Bjerkås. Foto: Jan Kåre Ness / NTB scanpix
Denne stopperen lukter Viking på
Bjarne Berntsen er klar i talen på at Viking skal ha inn to stoppere til utover Kristian Novak (19). Blant de mest aktuelle kandidatene finner vi en FKH-spiller.