Han var en av Putins favoritter. Nå er filmstjernen stemplet som utenlandsk agent

6/ The 9th Company depicts the events of the Soviet-Afghan war. Back in 2005, Vladimir Putin met with the cast and the crew of the film. In this picture, Putin is shaking hands with director Fedor Bondarchuk. Smolyaninov is standing on the right.



