Mario Draghi vil gå av – Italias president sier nei

Italy Politics Italian Premier Mario Draghi meets the media in Rome, Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Premier Mario Draghi insisted Tuesday his government was able to continue working despite tensions with the 5-Star Movement, but he warned that it can’t function if coalition members make ultimatums. Draghi briefed reporters after meeting with unions on the government’s latest efforts to mitigate the effects of soaring inflation and high energy costs on workers, families and industries. (Mauro Scrobogna/LaPresse via AP) (Mauro Scrobogna /AP)