Seks barn funnet druknet utenfor Tunisia

Tunisia Migrants Cemetery The shore of the Tunisian coastal town of Zarzis is pictured, Saturday June 12, 2021. Zarzis is a port city where migrants bound for Europe frequently wind up after their boats go astray in the Mediterranean's uncertain currents. One of its cemeteries is already filled with those who died trying to make the crossing. (AP Photo/Mehdi El Arem) (Mehdi El Arem/AP)