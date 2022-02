Pakistan Afghanistan Militants FILE - Pakistan Army troops patrol along the fence on the Pakistan Afghanistan border at Big Ben hilltop post in Khyber district, Pakistan, Aug. 3, 2021. The Afghan Taliban have shown no signs of expelling the Pakistani Taliban leaders or preventing them from carrying out attacks in Pakistan, even as Pakistan leads an effort to get a reluctant world to engage with Afghanistan’s new rulers and salvage the country from economic collapse. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed, File) (Anjum Naveed/AP)