Prins Harry og Meghan kommer ikke til å jobbe for kongehuset mer

(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 27, 2017 Britain's Prince Harry and his fianc�e US actress Meghan Markle pose for a photograph in the Sunken Garden at Kensington Palace in west London, following the announcement of their engagement. - Prince Harry and Meghan Markle officially launched their new Hollywood careers on September 2, 2020, signing a deal with Netflix to produce "impactful" films and series for the streaming giant. (Photo by Daniel LEAL-OLIVAS / AFP) (DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP)