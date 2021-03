Forskning: Neandertalere kan være grunnen til at du overlever koronaviruset

FILE - This Jan. 8, 2003 file photo shows a reconstructed Neanderthal skeleton, right, and a modern human version of a skeleton, left, on display at the Museum of Natural History in New York. Languages evolve as societies develop and change, but the sounds we utter are also shaped, literally, by the placement of our jaw ?Äì and that is influenced by how we chew our food, researchers say in a report released Thursday, March 14, 2019, in the journal Science. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File) (Frank Franklin II/AP)