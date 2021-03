Maldivene under korona: Flere turister i 2020 enn året før

Foreign tourists arrive in a resort in the Kurumba island in Maldives, Sunday, Feb. 12, 2012. The Maldives' new president expanded his Cabinet on Sunday to include religious conservatives who have been demanding the introduction of strict Islamic laws in the Indian Ocean nation that relies on high-end tourism. Tourism is the main industry in the Maldives, a chain of nearly 1,200 islands off southern India blessed with sandy beaches and coral. Most resorts remained mostly untouched by the protests in Male and the southernmost atoll, Addu. (AP Photo/ Gemunu Amarasinghe) (Gemunu Amarasinghe/Ap)