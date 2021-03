Husker du han her? I dag er skøyteløperens internasjonale merkedag

Steven Bradbury of Austrailia crosses the finish line to win the men's 1000 meter short track speed skating race at the Winter Olympics in Salt Lake City, Saturday, Feb. 16, 2002. Bradbury crossed the line after all of the other racers fell in the final stretch. On the ice behind Bradbury is Canada's Mathieu Turcotte. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau) (LIONEL CIRONNEAU/AP)