Analyseselskap: Wall Street er amerikanernes «hovedskurk»

Congressional Democrats Hold Press Conference On Canceling Student Debt WASHINGTON, DC - FEBRUARY 4: Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference about student debt outside the U.S. Capitol on February 4, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group of Democrats re-introduced their resolution calling on President Joe Biden to take executive action to cancel up to $50,000 in debt for federal student loan borrowers. Drew Angerer/Getty Images/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == (Drew Angerer/AFP)