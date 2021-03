Marsjerte i gatene etter at politiet peppersprayet 9-åring

Rochester Police Child Pepper Sprayed Toni Winter, left, starts a chant as Shalonda Jones, right, marches along with members of Community Justice Initiative, along with other supporters, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021, from N. Clinton Avenue and Avenue D to the Rochester Police Department's Clinton Section at N. Clinton Avenue and Upper Falls Boulevard to protest the police handcuffing and using pepper spray on a 9-year-old girl last Friday, in Rochester, N.Y. (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat & Chronicle via AP) (Tina MacIntyre-Yee/AP)