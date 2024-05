Arundhati Roy mener India kan bli fascistisk

India Police Raids Press Freedom A journalist pins a small placard on the dress of writer and activist Arundhati Roy, right, during a protest at press club of India in New Delhi, India, Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023. Police in New Delhi on Tuesday arrested the editor of a news website and one of its administrators after raiding the homes of journalists working for the site, which has been critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist-led government. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri) (Altaf Qadri/AP)