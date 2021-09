Bosnian filmmaker Jasmila Zbanic poses during an interview with the Associated Press in the capital Sarajevo, Bosnia, Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021. Zbanic's latest and the most ambitious film "Quo Vadis, Aida?", based on true events from Bosnia's brutal 1992-95 inter-ethnic war has been many years in the making. (AP Photo/Kemal Softic) (Kemal Softic/AP)