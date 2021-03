Anmeldelse: Simone de Beauvoirs heftige ungdommelige følelser

(FILES) In this file photo taken on June 1970 French writer Simone de Beauvoir looks on in Paris. - A tragic love story that Simone de Beauvoir thought "too intimate" to publish during her lifetime will finally see the light of day on October 7, 2020, 34 years after her death. The great feminist writer recounts her teenage crush for another girl in "Les Inseparables", the story of a "passionate and tragic friendship between two rebellious young girls." (Photo by STF / AFP) (STF/AFP)